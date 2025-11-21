4 TIPS TO BECOME AN ACADEMIC WEAPON THIS EXAM SEASON

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It feels like classes started yesterday and all of a sudden, we’re cruising into exam season. Despite the scariness of it all, we’re so close to a much-needed winter break. Some of you may have been blessed with a balanced exam schedule, while others, including myself, are faced with back-to-back exams (I’m actually so nervous).

Fortunately, studying can be much more efficient by studying smarter (not harder). I know this might sound cliché, and it’s much harder said than done, but with the right study techniques, you might just be on track to acing these exams.

. ACTIVE RECALL Now this is a phrase that is thrown around a lot, especially on studytok, but it may be daunting to try it out. One common method would be the use of flashcards. However, don’t just passively read the cards. Instead, format your flashcards so that the front is some sort of question or prompt, and try to mentally recall anything and everything you know about that concept before you flip the card. Some great apps that facilitate this process are Anki, Quizlet, and Knowt. . FEYNMAN TECHNIQUE Active recall is only useful once you fully understand the fundamentals of a topic. So, how do you review topics in a way that enables you to fully understand what you’re learning? This is where the Feynman technique comes in handy. For this technique, you pretend like you’re teaching a toddler, or someone who doesn’t have any background in this topic. Thus, you want to break down the topic into its simplecomponents and explain it in a straightforward way. You want to do this without your notes, only revisiting them to identify any gaps in your knowledge. I often start by writing everything in one colour, and then switching to a different colour when I double check using my notes. Photo by You X Ventures from Unsplash . PARKINSON’S LAW The most challenging part of studying is not memorization, but getting started in the first place and staying focused. Procrastination has become second nature to university students. Thankfully, there are techniques dedicated to ensuring that you’re making the most out of your study sessions, such as Parkinson’s Law. This is the principle where work expands to fill the time available for its completion. Essentially, you want to break up your tasks into chunks and estimate how long it should take you to finish that “chunk.” Then you want to time yourself doing the task, ensuring that you get as much work done as possible within that timeframe. . TAKE ACTIVE BREAKS Although it’s very tempting to mindlessly scroll through TikTok or Instagram during your breaks, more often than not, these breaks extend from “just five minutes” to thirty minutes. Instead, try taking active breaks, such as going for a short walk outside, or even stretching your body. This way, you feel much more refreshed for your next study block. Photo by Zen Chung from Pexels

These are just a couple of the tips that I use to help me stay somewhat sane during exam season, while also retaining the information that I’m learning. Nonetheless, don’t worry if these techniques don’t work for you, because everyone is different and everyone has different learning styles. Try out new study techniques and see what works best for you. And if you ever feel like you want to give up, just remember that you have a whole winter break ahead of you :)