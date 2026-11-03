3 Underrated (Recent) Horror Movies You Might Have Missed During Spooky Season!

Editor: Maira Hammad
Now that October is over, the holiday season is soon underway. But who says you can’t still watch scary movies in the winter? Before you jump right into the feel-good, festive movies of the colder months, here’s a list of three recently released underrated horror movies you might have missed during October. It’s never too late!
- X (2022)
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Starting with a good-old fashioned slasher. Ti West’s X subtly explores the fleeting nature of youth and the hardships associated with it.
Through the use of saturated colours, dramatized dialogue, and eccentric characters, X provides an old-timer Hollywood aesthetic that contributes to the fun, violent, and enjoyable watch viewers get to see. All you have to do is click play!
- Pearl (2022)
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If X didn’t sound convincing enough, its prequel might, but watching it as a standalone will not affect your understanding of the film!
Less of a slasher–the movie takes the psychological horror route, exploring the protagonist’s tortured mental condition. Exploring unstable family life, the need to succeed, and innate insecurity, Pearl provides a scary yet insightful look into a descent into madness.
- Barbarian (2022)
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If you want a break away from predictability, Barbarian might be the choice for you. It has one of the most misleading first acts of any horror movie ever! I’m not sure what realm of horror Barbarian even falls into. There’s murder, supernatural occurrences, crime, and everything in between.
I would love to give a bit more away, but going in as blind as you can is the best choice with a movie like this. You’ll just have to trust me!