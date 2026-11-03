3 Underrated (Recent) Horror Movies You Might Have Missed During Spooky Season!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Editor: Maira Hammad

Now that October is over, the holiday season is soon underway. But who says you can’t still watch scary movies in the winter? Before you jump right into the feel-good, festive movies of the colder months, here’s a list of three recently released underrated horror movies you might have missed during October. It’s never too late!