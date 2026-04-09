3 LESSONS I’VE LEARNED THIS RAMADAN

Ramadan, a holy month for Muslims, is most known for the fasting that occurs from sunrise till sunset during the month.
However, the practice of fasting and the month itself revolves around self-reflection and improvement. So, here are the three biggest lessons I’ve reflected on and will implement for improvement from this Ramadan:
- . BE INTENTIONAL WITH YOUR TIME
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I’ve made it a habit to catch up on my shows while I eat. However, this results in me spending more time eating than I need to. While fasting, I got back all the hours I spent eating and through this, I’ve realized how much time I’ve wasted while eating and watching.
From this month, I’ve learned that being intentional with what I do with my time makes all the difference in what gets done in my day. Saving time even in mundane tasks (like eating), can make time to get more important activities done.
- . SELF-CONTROL IS EASIER THAN YOU THINK IT IS
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Fasting taught me that if I can refrain from food and drink (which is one of the most important things to sustain yourself) then I can control all my desires.
With enough time and discipline, just like adjusting to fasting, self-control is possible. Additionally, fighting the urge to nap while fasting, in favour of working, further proved that I have more discipline than I thought. As well, self-control is easier than I thought.
- . TAKE TIME FOR REFLECTION
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During Ramadan, I avoided listening to music while I studied and did chores to spend time reflecting and indulging in the silence. Additionally, I spent my free time meditating, reflecting and praying. These choices allowed me to see the value of taking time to reflect in my free moments. I was allowed to connect with myself, my faith, and my environment.
Ramadan has taught me that I shouldn’t always try to fill silence but instead, use it as an opportunity to reflect.