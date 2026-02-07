3 Booktok Books That Are Worth the Hype

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This holiday season, I took advantage of the exciting amount of free time I had to finally read some of the books that had been sitting on my “to be read” list for far too long. And, for the first time in a long time, I found myself fully immersed in stories again – and I have TikTok’s BookTok community to thank for it.

For those who are not as chronically online as I am, BookTok is a TikTok community where readers share recommendations, reviews, and critiques across a wide range of genres. What makes BookTok so special is the way it fosters a genuine sense of community. It encourages reading, invites exploration, and allows different genres to overlap. Most importantly, it has helped re-establish reading as something fun, social, and – dare I say – cool, especially for younger readers who may have drifted away from books.

Without BookTok, I don’t think I ever would have rekindled my love for reading. The constant stream of recommendations, passionate reviews, and emotional reactions reminded me why I fell in love with books in the first place. Some of the best books I’ve read in recent years were introduced to me through this space, and for that, I owe it a great deal of gratitude. That being said, with popularity comes hype – and not every viral recommendation lives up to it. Here are three BookTok-famous books that absolutely do.

The silent Patient – Alex Michealides

If you love mysterious thrillers packed with jaw-dropping twists, then The Silent Patient is a must-read. This psychological thriller follows the story of Alicia Berenson, a successful painter who murders her husband – and then never speaks again. After the trial, Alicia is locked away in a psychiatric facility and, over time, slowly fades from public memory. Everyone moves on… except Theo Faber.

Theo, a psychotherapist, becomes deeply obsessed with Alicia’s case. Determined to uncover what truly happened the night of the murder, he takes a job at the institution where Alicia is being held, convinced that he can get her to speak. However, the deeper Theo digs, the more you begin to question not only the other characters, but Theo himself. Is he a reliable narrator, or is there something he’s hiding?

What makes The Silent Patient so compelling is its exploration of trauma, betrayal, and grief, all woven into a fast-paced mystery. Every chapter leaves you wanting more, and just when you think you’ve figured it out, the story takes another sharp turn. This is one book I genuinely could not put down! If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers that mess with your mind long after you’ve finished the last page, then The Silent Patient absolutely lives up to the hype.

Sunrise on the Reaping – Suzanne Collins

As someone who has read all of The Hunger Games books, I can confidently say that Sunrise on the Reaping is my personal favourite. Returning to the world of Panem, this novel takes us back to the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. This year, double the number of tributes are reaped, meaning 48 children will enter the arena, and only one will come out.

The odds are not in favour of District 12 tribute, Haymitch Abernathy, as he is reaped alongside his friends and neighbours. 16-year-old Haymitch is determined to win and return home to his family and true love, but winning means watching his new friends and unlikely allies die. With President Snow rooting for his failure, Haymitch realizes that survival alone may not be enough. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that this is more than just a fight to win the Games – it’s a quiet act of defiance against a system built on fear and control.

This book is truly tragic, offering a heartbreaking look at Haymitch’s past and providing powerful insight into his behaviour and motivations in the original trilogy. Seeing him as a young, hopeful boy – before the Capitol stripped him of everything – adds a devastating emotional weight to his character. For longtime fans of The Hunger Games, this novel deepens the world of Panem while reminding us just how much it takes from its people.

Alchemised – SinLenYu

f you’re as addicted to Tiktok as I am, then this 1000-page behemoth of a book has probably been popping up all over your feed as well. Set in a war-torn land, Alchemised follows Helena Marino, who awakens in captivity, on the losing side of a brutal civil war, with no memory of the past few years of her life. She knows she was once a healer for the rebellion, using her rare magic to save soldiers, but the details are fuzzy. Fearing she may be hiding vital information, the corrupt new regime sends Helena to her greatest enemy in the hope that he can uncover what’s buried in her lost memories.

While imprisoned, Helena clings fiercely to her loyalty to the rebellion. But as fragments of her past slowly resurface, she begins to question whether that loyalty was ever returned. Even more unsettling is the instinct she can’t seem to ignore – the growing feeling that the only person she can trust is the very man holding her captive.

That’s all I can say without venturing into spoiler territory, but this summary barely scratches the surface of the immersive world SinLenYu has created. Alchemised tackles complex social issues through its fantasy setting, mirroring our own world’s obsession with power, honour, and legacy – just with the added elements of magic, undead monsters, and flying wolves.

With these recommendations, I hope you, too, find joy in reading again. If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out more suggestions on BookTok. Happy reading!