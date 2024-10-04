This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

As the leaves start changing colours, the weather turns colder, and the sneakers change to boots, I, like many people, turn to cozy reads to escape the chill. This year, I’ve accumulated a long and exhausting list of reads that I’d like to get through as this season begins and I’m surrounded by warm drinks and cold winds. Luckily for you, I won’t bore you with too many books – the bookworm in me refuses to stop talking once you get me started – however, I do have three picks that you absolutely cannot miss for the book club you inevitably create after finishing them, and you find yourself needing someone to chat to! P.S. Check out the link attached to the title for my full review of these three cozy reads!

For the coven queens… ‘Pumpkin Spice & Poltergeist’ by Ali K. Mulford and K. Elle Morrison ARC Review: Pumpkin Spice & Poltergeist – Ali K. Mulford and K. Elle Morrison I recently finished this read, and y’all – I have to scream from the rooftops about how much I adored it. Not only was I taken into a short and easy story, but it was funny, lighthearted, and so cute! ‘Pumpkin Spice & Poltergeist’ takes you into a small town called Maple Hollow, which is, oh, so witchy! The town is filled with everything supernatural but in the coziest way! You’re immediately brought into Jordyn’s witchy apartment and a catastrophe where she brings her ex back from the dead, who then refuses to return to the other side! It doesn’t help when Jordyn’s ex is adamant that she’s back to help her “move on,” and Harlow, a human, moves into the spooky town at just the right moment! For the ghoulies… ‘The Dead Romantics’ by Ashley Poston The Dead Romantics – Ashley Poston Ashley Poston has been blowing up on my Instagram feed recently and I couldn’t stop myself from picking up ‘The Dead Romantics’. Not only was I sucked into a world full of ghosts and small-town drama, but I was able to witness a love story that had me in tears. The main character, Florence Day, has run away from the small town she grew up in to become a ghostwriter in New York. When the passing of her father brings her back to town, she’s confronted with the ghosts of her past and the ghost of her new editor. Benji Andor appears before her, and Florence has to figure out the mystery of why Ben has stuck around in the land of the living. This story genuinely had me begging for more. I wanted more of Florence and Ben and the little family they had created. I loved the whole supernatural part of the book and how subtle it was in the story. ‘The Dead Romantics’ is probably one of my top standalone reads of all time – the perfect fall pick! For the dark academia lovers… ‘The Secret History’ by Donna Tartt The Secret History – Donna Tartt If you know me, you know I will never stop recommending this read. ‘The Secret History’ altered my perception of the world through Tartt’s complicated and intricate writing style. The story follows a group of students under the influence of their charismatic classics professor. The students discover the boundaries of the world as they go from obsession to corruption, to betrayal and finally, to evil. Readers get bits and pieces of every character from a super unreliable narrator as he pieces the puzzle together as to why his friend group is suddenly acting very weird. As the group turns to evil, we see them become more chaotic, and catastrophe hits with our narrator watching everything unfold! This read will probably have you wanting to unpack every sentence that Tartt writes – perfect for a book club!

I hope these three reads gear you up for your next book club pick and get you in the perfect mood for fall! From witchy to ghosts to dark academia, these three should cover almost all bases for the cozy weather. Enjoy!