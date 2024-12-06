It is officially that time of the year, balancing final papers and exams while trying to find the perfect gifts for all your loved ones. If you have been trying to tackle this holiday balancing act, here is a gift guide for all the different people in your life.
For the put-together friend with the “clean girl” aesthetic:
- Kitsch satin eye mask – $18
- Saie vanity case – $35
- Summer Fridays Jet Lag mask – $49
- Djerf Avenue fruit robe – $130
- Emi Jay claw clip – $34
- ‘Replica’ Bubble Bath perfume – $85-165
For the friend who always wants to try a new workout class with you:
- Alo yoga mat – $128
- Weighted wristbands – $23.99-39.99
- Stanley tumbler 20 oz. – $35
- Bloom Nutrition pre-workout – $39.99
- Alo socks – $28
- Aritzia Yankee logo hat – $35
For the friend who always has a new book recommendation:
- Book of the Month box subscription – 3-book: $59,99, 6-book: $99.99
- Ralph Lauren coffee cup & saucer – $45
- Annotation bookmarks – $5.59
- Heated blanket – $39.99
- Custom leather bookmark – $15
- Olive & June + Colleen Hoover nail set – prices vary
For the friend who is always studying and is an academic weapon:
- Papier 2025 weekly planner – $36
- Pale aesthetic highlighters – $6.99
- L.L. Bean tote bag – $34.95
- New York Times subscription – $60 for a year
- Sony noise-cancelling headphones – $87.44
- Glossier candle – $45
For the friend who is always trying a new recipe:
- Anthropologie angel food candle – $16.80
- Papier recipe journal – $38
- William Sonoma striped apron – $29.95
- Le Creuset mini – $22
- French coffee press – $24.95
- “Table for Two” recipe book – $24.99
Whether you are studying for that big exam or researching for that final paper, this guide will help you easily find the perfect gift for anyone in your life.