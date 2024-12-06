This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

It is officially that time of the year, balancing final papers and exams while trying to find the perfect gifts for all your loved ones. If you have been trying to tackle this holiday balancing act, here is a gift guide for all the different people in your life.

For the put-together friend with the “clean girl” aesthetic:

For the friend who always wants to try a new workout class with you:

For the friend who always has a new book recommendation:

For the friend who is always studying and is an academic weapon:

For the friend who is always trying a new recipe:

Whether you are studying for that big exam or researching for that final paper, this guide will help you easily find the perfect gift for anyone in your life.