This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

The Starbucks menu stretches across the length with coffees, teas and snacks, each made customizable down to the last drop. How does one decide what to order regarding different preferences to the mix?

As we embrace fall, here are some seasonal alternative drinks at Starbucks that might help simplify ordering!

Pumpkin spice latte

While the traditional pumpkin spice latte is a customer favorite, the nutrition label is something to be aware of. Consider ordering a cold brew, add two pumps of pumpkin, dairy-free pumpkin cold foam and pumpkin spice seasoning on top. This alternative significantly reduces the added sugars for a similar pumpkin delicacy!

Non-coffee pumpkin drink

For many, the taste of coffee is too bitter and far too strong for any drink. To still indulge in the pumpkin options Starbucks has to offer, order a pumpkin steamer, either iced or hot, with any milk of choice and pumpkin cold foam on top. This delicious beverage tastes just like a pumpkin spice latte, without the coffee!

Iced apple crisp non-dairy cream chai

This fall, Starbucks included a non-dairy chai option in its menu. Specifically tailored to taste best with oat milk, this chai latte is the perfect medley of sweetness and spice. The drink overall tastes more like an apple pie or an apple tart; the chai spices make the drink taste like a delicious pastry while the apple cold foam adds the fruity twist. It is perfect for those who are lactose intolerant or simply want to avoid drinking milk.

Pumpkin cinnamon coffee

For the perfect pumpkin spiced flavor without the sugar or calories, order an iced coffee, unsweetened, one to two pumps of pumpkin, two to three pumps of sugar-free cinnamon dolce syrup, then add your milk of choice. This drink can be customized to make it more or less sweet and the main flavor emphasis can be made on either the pumpkin or the cinnamon flavoring. For a taste of fall, consider this order.

Shaken espressos

To fully customize a healthy fall drink, shaken espressos are the way to go. Order a shaken espresso of any size with either pumpkin, pecan, or apple syrups, and any choice of milk. To make it sweeter consider adding a few pumps of sugar-free syrup or stevia which is a plant that is a natural sweetener. Additionally, to top it off with cold foam, either dairy-free or regular, pumpkin spice seasoning or cinnamon!

Starbucks has a fall drink suited for every taste and of your preference.