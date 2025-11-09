YOUR GUIDE TO FRIENDSGIVING

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the season of giving, how do we show our appreciation for our friends in the most authentic way? If you’ve been wanting an excuse to get together with your friends, host a friendsgiving celebration! As the weather grows colder and daylight hours decrease, it is especially important to make our gratitude known. Here are a few ideas on how to celebrate with your beloved pals this Thanksgiving.

Friendsgiving parties often include a variety of Holiday dishes and festive decorations. Think lots of pumpkins and warm colors. You can keep it classic and bring turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes, but you could also incorporate some less common holiday dishes like caramel onion dip or some variation of a pastry with jam. Have everyone bring a dish to share and make sure to coordinate! Watch this video for a delicious recipe you could try.

Friendsgiving is not only a way to spend quality time with your closest friends, it is also a time to make it apparent why and how much you appreciate them. Consider an activity where you all write down something nice about one another on some festive cards. If there’s a compliment you’ve been meaning to give them, this is a great opportunity to do just that! Once you’re done, you will all have reminders of your connections and confidence-boosters to reread whenever you please.

Do you want to make your friendsgiving party look picturesque? It doesn’t have to be too complicated or expensive. Someone can bring glasses for drinks, while someone else provides candles and a festive table cloth.

Need inspiration? Here’s a great video which includes some DIY decor ideas for a decorative friendsgiving party. Maybe include a shared craft as part of your party, and then it can double as decor. Have everyone doodle on a backdrop, then take pictures with it!

Depending on what size party you’re hoping to have, another idea might be to have every friend bring a plus-one. This would give everyone a chance to meet someone new and expand their circle. Here is the proof you need that inviting extra guests can be a great addition to your gathering!

You could also decide to keep it small and simply get together in a meaningful way. Whether you have loads of snacks from the store or a three course meal, take some time to show how you care for each other!