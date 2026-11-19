This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many college students preparing to enter the workforce, the anxiety of landing a job after graduation overshadows the excitement of crossing the finish line.

The uncertainty reflects a challenging job market for current students and graduates. According to Inside Higher Ed, recent graduates between the ages of 22 and 27 had an unemployment rate of 5.6% as of March 2026, compared to 4.2% for all workers. Workers in the same age range who do not have a college degree had an unemployment rate of 7.2%.

Three University of Maryland students at different phases in their process of searching for jobs described their experiences with unanswered applications, pivoting career goals and making connections while managing the pressure of seeing success from their peers.

For Sydney Byrd, a senior finance major, the job search has involved nearly 100 applications over the past two years. Most employers ghosted her application, she said. After a long period of struggling to secure a position in financial analytics despite having internship experience, Byrd pursued public policy.

Byrd currently works for Raben, a public policy consulting firm, where she is a part of the government affairs team. Although she currently has a job, she still wants to pursue bigger opportunities.

Finding a role with Raban did not eliminate the challenges Byrd faced during her job search. Her interview experiences shaped how she thought about navigating the professional space.

As a Black woman, Byrd said she experiences imposter syndrome and recalled several times being the only female person of color in the final rounds of interviews. Those experiences made her feel more comfortable pursuing policy and advocacy that impact her community.

“I want to focus on economic policy, government affairs and how these policies affect minorities and marginalized communities,” she said.

Byrd said she wishes employers would recognize that recent graduates need a chance to build their professional experience.

“Sometimes this first job will be that experience that I need,” she said.

Alicia Hardy, a senior business major, has a job lined up with Pinterest in New York after she graduates in the spring. She started exploring opportunities her sophomore year by attending conferences, networking and completing an internship.

While doing so, she said she submitted over 100 applications with a mix of rejections and offers. Hardy is expecting up to $86,000 in her role as a new graduate, marking a major milestone for a years-long job search.

Hardy talked about feeling pressure and comparing her progress with classmates, but said that encouragement from her friends helped relieve it. Her advice to students starting their job search is to stay open to opportunities but also network.

“Rush but don’t rush,” she said, emphasizing that one connection can lead to a great opportunity.

For sophomore marketing major Victoria Iwanicki, the search has just started. Recently accepted into the sports management program, she hopes to pursue sports agency or sports advertising after graduation in spring 2029. She has researched different agencies and recently submitted her first job application, for which she is still waiting for a response.

As an out-of-state student, Iwanicki credits Maryland for the connections and internship opportunities she has gained. The only thing that seems to hold her back is the connections some Maryland students have already established due to their proximity to big sports teams.

For these students, preparing to enter the workforce means navigating a changing economy and personal doubts. Hardy secured a position, Byrd has found a passion in advocacy and Iwanicki is developing her network as she gets closer to next steps.

Byrd encourages students to remain optimistic and open, even when faced with rejection.

“Things take time, and you are meant to show up in spaces that are meant for you,” she said.