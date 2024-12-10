Women’s Volleyball: Gender Norms Held by Society

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Confidence is key: a phrase that is often said to female athletes in all levels of sports. However, how can female athletes feel confident when they are told what to wear?

The long history of women having to adjust their clothing choices to what society deems acceptable, has been reflected in the world of sports. Former D1 volleyball player Grace Zilbert spoke out in an article about her experience with sexism and body image issues while attending and playing both beach and indoor volleyball at the University of Portland.

“I’ve always noticed a certain stigma around women’s uniforms while playing a sport,” she said.



She explained how she noticed people reacting positively to a male athlete gaining weight and getting stronger in the gym, but would react negatively when a female athlete did the same.

The tiny bikinis beach volleyball players wear while competing have their pros, like not interfering with play and comfort. But, they also are one of the causes for higher viewership. For many years, women received praise for the revealing uniforms they were required to wear in order to compete in the Olympic Games and other national competitions.

In 2012, the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) changed this requirement to a choice for athletes. This allowed the players to choose their uniforms and accomodated athletes who represented religious countries that had more cultural clothing requirements. Although this rule change was a step forward towards allowing female athletes to utilize their own voice, it took over 20 years to give women the chance to choose what to put on their own bodies.

Giving female athletes the choice of what to wear when competing in a sport is what many beach volleyball athletes were waiting for. Since the 2012 uniform rule modification, there has not been a drastic change in what female beach volleyball competitors choose to wear, whether it is leggings or longer shorts over bikini bottoms. Some female beach volleyball players prefer to wear bikinis out of comfort and convenience. Olympic athlete and beach volleyball player Alix Klineman explained in an interview that the tighter and smaller uniforms prevent sand from getting into the uniform and do not interfere with play as much.

When the Paris temperatures cooled down during the 2024 Olympic Games, many American and Canadian beach volleyball teams chose to wear leggings. Some people complained online, saying that the switch from bikinis to leggings was “add[ed] to the list of reasons as to why [they’re] not watching the Olympics”. Comments on Twitter about the athletes choosing to be comfortable while playing in cold weather included, “I waited 4 years for PANTS?!?!?! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” and another comment arguing that “traditional fans” never believe leggings should be a part of beach volleyball.

A typical uniform for indoor volleyball players consists of the traditional spandex and long or short-sleeved jerseys. These cover a lot more than the beach volleyball uniforms but they are not as functional for players. When diving, the spandex allows for more skin to get floor burned or bruised, whereas leggings allow for smoother dives across the floor. Some leggings also offer compression for the athletes. Volleyball players who participated in the NCAA were not able to choose to wear these bottoms that offer more comfort up until four years ago when the NCAA officially announced a rule change.Today, they are now allowed to choose between spandex, or leggings as long as they match the same color as their teammates.

Although there is little change in the volleyball industry and in the views of society, there are now more resources available to female athletes than ever before. Colleges, clubs and professional teams are taking action to ensure athletes have a safe space to practice in, ensure the athletes have a voice and access to help when it is needed. More players are feeling empowered to speak out on their own experience with body image and mental health, whether it is a positive or negative one. The uniforms an athlete chooses to wear should not determine their worth or skill.