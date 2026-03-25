Why Students Should Always Attend Office Hours

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Office hours can feel intimidating or unnecessary. Some students may assume office hours are only for those who may be struggling, while others may feel too busy to attend. However, office hours are one of the most valuable academic resources that are often overlooked.

University of Maryland Adjunct Professor David Lightman said meeting with professors outside of class allows students to ask probing questions.

“It’s a good chance to talk to the teacher…we’re here to serve,” Lightman said.

Office hours are designed to give students the opportunity to clarify any confusing material and receive feedback on assignments. In large classes especially, it can be difficult for students to get individual attention during class time. Office hours are in a more relaxed environment where students can get additional attention without feeling rushed.

Students who regularly attend office hours can also build stronger relationships with their professors, which can be useful if students need future advice or letters of recommendations for graduate schools, internships or jobs.

“I feel like [office hours] has been a main contributor to my GPA and getting into graduate schools,” said senior speech pathology student Lauren Staiger.

Staiger also said the reason she got involved in research at the University of Maryland is because she went to one of her professor’s office hours.

“One of the first times I went to office hours for one of my professors, he told me that I should do research and so it got me involved in research,” Staiger said.

While office hours may seem scary, students should always consider utilizing them. The opportunities that may come out of a simple 15-minute session with your professor could change the trajectory of your professional life.