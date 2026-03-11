What’s In My Bag: Spring Break Essentials!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is the perfect chance to relax and spend time in the sun after weeks of classes. If you are heading somewhere tropical this year, here is some inspiration for beach bag essentials!

Sunglasses

A good pair of sunglasses is a must for any sunny destination. They make it easier to relax on the beach or read a book without constantly squinting. Throw an inexpensive pair into your bag to avoid worrying about them getting dirty or lost — Amazon carries a huge selection!

Sunscreen

Spending hours in the sun means sunscreen is non-negotiable. It is best to carry three types of sunscreen — face, body and lips — in your bag at all times so you can reapply throughout the day. On less sun-heavy days, consider bringing a bottle of Coppertone Glow Shimmer SPF 30 because it creates a gorgeous glimmer in the sunlight.

Pro Tip: Make sure to always check the regulations of where you are traveling, as some places only allow sunscreen lotion to protect their local environment. It is always smart to research first to avoid any problems!

Waterproof Portable Speaker

Music instantly makes a beach day more fun. A waterproof JBL portable speaker is perfect for playing your favorite playlist while tanning, playing sports or watching the sunset.

Pro Tip: Make a group playlist with your friends and family ahead of time! It makes queuing songs so much easier, and everyone gets to hear their favorite artists!

Reusable Water Bottle

It is easy to forget that spending time in the water is not the same thing as drinking it. Bringing a reusable water bottle can help you ensure that you are hydrated, and it makes it easier to refill throughout the day. Plus, it keeps your water icy cold.

Oversized Beach Towel

Bringing an oversized towel is better than a normal one, as it gives you plenty of space to lie out in the sand or share with friends. It is also smart to bring a pool towel to dry off after a swim before lying back down on the big one! Amazon carries a bunch, and there are fun patterns and colors to choose from.

Flip Flips

Flip flops are a beach staple and make walking on the hot sand much more comfortable. Havaianas is a brand that is famously known for its durability and style. Fun fact: The in-store locations allow customers to personalize their flip flops with charms!

Pro Tip: If you frequent the beach, invest in a sturdy and supportive pair of flip-flops. You would be surprised at how much walking there is and how often pairs break in the middle of a trip.

Hairbrush

Between the ocean breeze and salt water, long hair can get tangled quickly. Having a Wet Brush nearby makes it easier to fix your hair after swimming or before heading to dinner. No one needs tangled hair ruining their chances of getting the perfect sunset picture!

Claw Clip

A claw clip is one of the easiest ways to throw your hair up after a swim. It is perfect for keeping your hair out of your face and does not get knotted into your hair like a hair tie. You can even match it to your bikini for a cute outfit!

At the end of the day, packing for a beach trip does not have to be complicated. Having a few go-to essentials packed ahead of time makes everything easier, so you can focus on the fun. Enjoy your trip!