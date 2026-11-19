This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college comes with a lot of changes, from making new friends to adjusting to a different schedule. For University of Maryland seniors, looking back on their freshman year has taught them a few things they wish they had known when they first arrived on campus.

For senior environmental science and policy major Taylor Fetzko, one of the biggest things she wishes she knew was that college does not have to go exactly as planned.



Fetzko said students sometimes feel like the friends they meet during their first few weeks or the major they initially choose are what they have to stick with throughout college.

“I just wish I knew that you had the flexibility to switch things around, meet new people, and that things are going to look different just based on your proximity to different people and different places,” Fetzko said.

Fetzko said one of her biggest adjustments during freshman year was learning how to create her own routine. Unlike high school, where her schedule was more structured, college required her to figure out how to balance classes, friends, family and time for herself.

“It was kind of like starting from ground zero,” Fetzko said.

Fetzko said she also met more people after joining Zeta Tau Alpha during her second semester of freshman year. She remains close with many of the friends she met through both experiences.

Senior psychology major Sophia Shad also found many of her friends through getting involved in organizations outside the classroom.

Shad said joining a professional fraternity related to her career goals helped her meet people with similar backgrounds and interests. She also joined a sorority, where she met girls from both in and out of the state.

For Shad, getting involved is one of the best ways for freshmen to meet people and find their place on campus.

“Just say yes to everything,” Shad said.

Shad said students should be willing to try activities they might not normally consider, even if they feel uncomfortable at first. She recommends attending the First Look Fair during the first week of classes, trying sorority recruitment or joining an intramural sport.

“It’s a very uncomfortable place sometimes because it’s probably the first time you’re away from home for so long, but just say yes to things that you wouldn’t normally find yourself doing,” Shad said.

Fetzko also encourages students who have not found their group of friends yet to be patient. She said freshmen should not feel discouraged if they are still figuring out where they belong, especially during their first semester.

“You really have to stick it out and kind of let things play out a little bit, and eventually things will kind of fall into place, and you’ll find your people,” Fetzko said.