This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Project 2025 became a popular topic over the 2024 election season with 69% of voters being aware of it.

Due to the increased awareness, there has been some misinformation. Republican president-elect Donald Trump is largely associated with Project 2025, but has tried to distance himself. It is important to know how Project 2025 was created, why certain groups are concerned about it, and the probability of its enactment.

The project, sponsored by The Heritage Foundation and other organizations, debuted in April of 2023. According to the Project 2025 Policy Agenda, its goal is to “assemble an army of aligned, vetted, trained, and prepared conservatives to go to work on Day One to deconstruct the Administrative State.” The 900-page text outlines the creators’ proposals and goals that will make this possible.

The content of Project 2025 has raised concern within different contingents across the nation.. The LGBTQ+ community is concerned about the project’s proposal to restrict gender-affirming care, reverse the 2024 Title XI rule that protects individuals from discrimination in schools and limit protections against workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The project’s proposed education policies have also raised worry among college students and graduates with student loan debt. Page 320 of the document states, “student loans and grants should ultimately be restored to the private sector (or, at the very least, the federal government should revisit its role as a guarantor, rather than direct lender).” Privatizing student loans and eliminating the SAVE plan could increase the debt potential for many college students.

Pro-choice individuals, especially women, are concerned about the proposed restrictions to abortion rights. On pages 458-459, Project 2025 calls on the FDA to reverse the approval of chemical abortions and bar abortion pills from being sent to women. The proposed restrictions limit accessibility for those without access to an in-person clinic.

These, and other communities, are worried about the effects of Project 2025, but will it be enacted as a result of Donald Trump becoming president? Even though Trump claims he is not involved with Project 2025, there are connections between his administration and the project’s contributors. Adam Candeub, Paul Dans, Christopher Miller, and 15 others who served in his first administration. Additionally, Donald Trump’s Agenda 47 has many similar goals to Project 2025.

If you are looking to learn more about Project 2025 and Agenda 47, they are available through these links:

Agenda 47

Project 2025