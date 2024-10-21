What is careerism and why is it killing college culture?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is often characterized as a journey of self-discovery, an intermediate phase in which not knowing what the future looks like is OK. Recently, there has been a shift in campus culture, one steeped in paranoia, stemming from the rise of careerism.

Careerism can be defined as pre-professional pressure, a growing norm that one should prioritize a successful—often more profitable—career, even at the expense of passion and integrity.

This trend was documented in a graph using data from the Cooperative Institutional Research Program Freshmen Survey, which shows 80 percent of students now prioritize financial success over meaningful fulfillment — double the rate in the 1960s.

The rise in popularity of the tech industry, STEM jobs and their high paying nature are also followed by the belief that these are the only careers that matter. This has led to the oversaturation of these jobs.

So, how has this come to affect college life? The popularity of careerism culture comes at a time when studies note a measurable increase in levels of anxiety among college students.

A study done in 2018 by the National College Health Association showed that in a survey of over 88,000 students, 63% experienced overwhelming anxiety. A more recent study in 2022 by the same association showed that more than 1 in 3 college students had been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, and 35% of students reported anxiety as an impediment to their academic performance.

Immense pressure is felt to get the best internships, mentors and opportunities in hopes of guaranteeing success after college. Navigating unknown what-ifs has become a universal experience. This anxiety provoking pressure forces college students to let go of what legend portrays as a metamorphous experience, often prompting them to trade out so-called useless majors for ones that are considered more practical.

However, college does not have to be a manifestation of anxieties. It should be about exploring what is fulfilling and what pushes one to be better.

“I still believe love trumps the pragmatic when it comes to life choices, and the people who make their passion pay off are outnumbered only by those who take the apparently sensible course and end up wishing they hadn’t,” former dean of journalism at UC Berkeley, Edward Wasserman said in an article published by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The prevalence of careerism in college culture can detract from the experience of college as a space for exploration and growth, transforming it into one plagued by anxiety and pressure. However, it is possible to foster a healthy balance of personal fulfillment, pragmatism and financial stability.