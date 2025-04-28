What I Wish Someone Told Me Before Studying Abroad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Studying abroad is both thrilling and terrifying. You are stepping into the unknown, leaving behind the comfort of home and everything familiar. While you might spend your first few days getting lost and racking up some serious Google Translate screen time, it is also a chance to see new places, meet incredible people, and learn in ways you never expected. So, if you are about to study abroad, here are some very important tips!

Romanticize the Mundane

Not every moment abroad is glamorous, and that is OK! Take photos of your walk to class and find beauty in your grocery run. The in-between moments are often the most nostalgic. They are easy to overlook, but they matter more than you think, so appreciate them in the moment.

Say Yes (within reason)

Say yes to things, even if they are outside of your comfort zone. You will not be abroad forever, so take the chance to try something new. Alone time is great; isolation is not, and no one remembers the nights they spent scrolling in bed. You do not have to do everything, but do not avoid the experiences that will give you happy memories. Your future self will want stories; give them some!

Bring a digital camera

Something about a digital camera makes every experience feel special. It is not about the angles or the lighting; it is just the moment. If you bring a digital camera, you will leave with a whole archive of memories that live together, separate from your camera roll chaos.

Homesickness happens, and that is OK

In between the adventures and new friends, there will be moments where you miss the ordinary: your routines, your people, your bed. You do not have to be happy every second; you are allowed to feel it all. Missing family and friends is a small reminder of how lucky you are to have them. Call home when you need to, but keep in mind, your chapter abroad is short. Be in the moment while it lasts!

Talk to everyone

While it may take a fully charged social battery, talk to as many people as possible. You will find that people want to hear about where you are from and how your time abroad compares to life at home. You are not abroad forever, so do not worry about sounding weird. Put yourself out there; you never know what will come out of it.

Studying abroad is one of the most incredible opportunities you will have in college. It is exciting, overwhelming, weird, and fun, all at once. And while it is totally normal to feel nervous, there is truly no reason to be; you are about to have an experience that will stay with you forever. So make the memories you will talk about for years, try the food even if you cannot pronounce it, and buy the souvenirs you do not need, because before you know it, it will all just be a memory!