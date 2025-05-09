Ways to Help Yourself on Your Period

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Cramps, nausea and fatigue are just some of the many symptoms someone can experience during a period. For a lot of people, period pain and symptoms are severe, debilitating and confusing. The reality of periods is that they are a normal part of life for most women. But having the right knowledge beforehand can ease symptoms and hopefully improve quality of life.

In general, why do some periods hurt worse than others?

This is a multi-layered question. In terms of why your period may hurt more than your friend, there are differences in the ways that people feel pain. Penny Jacobs, a nurse practitioner and supervisor to the UMD Health Center’s Gynecological, Reproductive, Sexual and Gender Health program, said that different underlying conditions like endometriosis may also contribute to the issue.

So why may you be in more pain in one period versus another? Jacobs said that things like smoking or being exposed to the cold could cause the increase of prostaglandins, the hormone responsible for releasing uterine lining, would cause a period to be more painful.

What are some alternative pain relief methods to medication?

Many people don’t want to overuse pain medication such as Tylenol. But that doesn’t mean you have to suffer through it!



“Some of the best things you can do is stay active,” Jacobs said.



Moderate exercise can aid in discomfort. She also advises people to avoid foods that are high in salt or sugar. In addition to this, getting enough rest and using heating pads can alleviate feelings of pain.

Are there any foods or drinks that can help with period discomfort?

Eating foods that are rich in iron is a good way to help with period symptoms as well as replenish your blood after losing it with foods high in Omega-3s like fish, poultry and leafy vegetables. There isn’t any particular food or drink that can fix cramping or other symptoms, but being mindful of your diet during your period can be a lifesaver.

How can someone manage symptoms like fatigue or headaches?

Hydration is key! When someone is experiencing blood loss for any reason, one is bound to get dehydrated, which in turn can cause headaches or body aches. Aching can also be hormonal around the time your period comes.

For some people, symptoms such as headaches can be severe enough to the point where a medical provider will suggest oral contraceptives to decrease period flow, as well as the symptoms. In some cases, oral contraceptives can take the periods away for some women.

When should someone be worried about symptoms?

It’s always important to keep track of how each period is affecting you. If there is a sudden change in the severity of cramping, bleeding heavily or running a fever, the best thing to do is to get checked out immediately. Due to the hormonal makeup of women, painful periods vary from person to person.

Jacobs said that if the pain is enough to disrupt your everyday life, and you have exhausted other options like Tylenol or Midol, then it is time to make an appointment to get to the bottom of things.

Madison Parham, a junior public health major from Towson University who has endometriosis, recalls her periods were extremely heavy and debilitating before she got her diagnosis.

“It was terrible,” Parham said. As a former track runner, she wore two pads at once to avoid bleeding onto her white uniform.

“It’s like the world stops. And it’s really hard, especially now, that I’m in college because it’s just like…the world can’t stop,” she said.

How can one track their period most effectively?

Using a tracking app or a calendar can be beneficial in figuring out what works best for you when it’s that time of the month. Jacobs says that keeping a ‘menstrual diary’ will help you manage your period most efficiently, which means that it will be easier to handle.