Was Fisher Worth The Wait?

On Oct. 4, DJ Fisher performed a set in D.C. at Echostage Concert Hall. While the doors opened and the fans entered at 9 p.m., they did not exit until 3 a.m. if they stayed long enough to see the main act. This left people frustrated.

My friends and I anticipated an energetic event, looking forward to hearing popular songs like “Take it Off” and “World Hold On,” but by the time we heard those songs, we were fatigued from the wait.

“I knew he usually came out late, but I didn’t expect it to be that long of a wait,” freshman business major Kelly Ren said.

The venue opened at 9 p.m. and immediately welcomed EDM fans with opening DJ, Nadia. Slowly the venue began to fill up and the audience began to dance along to the music. Nadia’s set lasted about an hour before the next DJ took over.

The second set featured immersive lighting effects and unique twists on trending songs, engaging the audience. After about another hour of performing, one last DJ took the spotlight before Fisher.

This performer differed from the previous two due to his use of the bass. The speakers seemed to vibrate the entire arena, and security guards handed out water bottles and ear plugs to the audience.

Finally, at 1 a.m. after a five hour wait, Fisher walked on stage wearing his signature bucket hat and glasses. The crowd’s energy resurged from Fisher’s contagious energy. Soon enough, popular songs were playing from the speakers for the audience to sing along to.

After a two-hour-long set finished, the audience chanted for one more song. Fisher responded, turning on the deck for one last song before exiting the stage. Then, almost immediately, the audience poured out of the venue, waiting for rides home. The streets were filled with people waiting for Ubers and Lyfts, making it almost impossible to find a mobile app ride home.

Consequently, my friends and I had to wait a significant period of time to find a ride home, along with an abundance of people waiting in a nearby shopping center for the same reasons.

In the end, the concert was engaging and energetic, but it took an excessive amount of time to reach that point. If you plan on going to Fisher, I recommend arriving late so you don’t have to wait as long and be prepared for a late night.