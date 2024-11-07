Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Should it be this Controversial?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Oct. 15, the Victoria’s Secret Brand held their first fashion show since 2018. Dealing with branding controversies for the last few years due to their more inclusive approach, Victoria’s Secret brought back the fashion show that many have been waiting for. However, while bringing back familiar favorites like Gigi Hadid and Kate Moss, complaints have arisen over the lack of grandeur in comparison to the old Victoria’s Secret fashion shows.

Prior to this six year hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was infamous for their models and the intricate wings that some would get to wear. However, the brand sparked controversy for their lack of body diversity throughout the years.

Interestingly, many criticisms on TikTok were given by Gen Z and college-aged students. Complaints on social media aired about the clothes and styling, like the noticeable lack of the famous bombshell blowouts and over the top wings, as well as an influx of more modest clothing. Many complaints regarded the cheap look of the wings on many of the models this year in comparison to the extravagant ones that people have seen in previous shows. And while this would not have been an issue in other runway shows, modesty and minimalism fully contradict the purpose of the types of clothes they are selling.

One significant controversy that was also discussed on multiple social media platforms was Tyra Banks’ appearance as the closing model of the show. Banks has been infamous for body shaming women. Most notably, she would tell aspiring models on “America’s Next Top Model” that if they were above a size two, they were considered plus size, creating an unhealthy environment for the women on the show.

While there are valid concerns over this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, in order to reach mass audiences, brands need to change with the times while staying true to the brand. Having a more diverse cast of models with women of different races and body types is a logical change. However, it is still important to keep the iconic elements like the hairstyling and outfits from the original show. As Victoria’s Secret continues to develop the brand, the criticisms they get will ultimately help the company’s growth.