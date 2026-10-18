University of Maryland students share what they did on fall break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With fall break over, students at the University of Maryland in College Park fell into two starkly different categories: those who had stressful breaks filled with assignments and those who ended up relaxing and spending time with family and friends.

Fall break was added to the University of Maryland in fall of 2025.

Fall break took place on Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13, allowing UMD students to recharge (or maybe just catch up) right before one of the busiest times of the semester: midterms. Students seemed to be taking a collective sigh as the quick break got closer.

Some students, like sophomore journalism major Athena Dyer, caught up on school work, watched football and did their hair. Other students used the break to reconnect with nature, like senior journalism student Nina Wilson.

She took the Metro to Bethesda and went to Billy Goat Trail in Potomac, Maryland. Wilson rode her bike seven miles and then hiked. She said overall she hiked three miles and then rode her bike back to Bethesda.

“There weren’t any waterfalls, but the lake was so pretty. I love the wilderness and the woods. So, it was very beautiful and it was very worth it,” Wilson said.

Others focused on their professional pursuits like senior journalism major Andrew Wilson.

“My fall plan was to find a job and work out, because I urgently need a job, and a lot of jobs around here that aren’t hiring at the moment,” Wilson said. “But I’m just hoping and praying that I find a job quickly. Working out wise, I hope I can get to my goals.”

Whether getting in more steps, chasing professional dreams or just catching up on school work, students used this fall break to hit the reset button. With classes now back in session, students will hopefully feel refreshed and ready to tackle the second half of the semester.