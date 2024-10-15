UMD x “Emma”: A Captivating and Unique Adaptation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

“Emma,” starring junior theater performance and psychology double major Drew Okoye, played at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center in the Kay Theatre from Oct. 5 through 10. It was an exquisite piece of entertainment from the set to the music to the acting.

The play, an adaptation of Jane Austen’s book, was directed by Lisa Murphy-Nathans and produced by the UMD School of Theatre, Dance and Performance Studies.

As the audience walked in, they were greeted with orchestral versions of songs such as “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran and “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. The music coupled with the actors moving through the theatre in full costume set the ambience well before the curtain even opened.

The curtain never fully closed on the set, as it was an entirely immersive set design. The audience members seated in the front row found themselves within a garden, and the front of the stage was occupied mainly by pews or arches, depending on the scene.

Beyond that, an incredibly detailed drawing room/balcony set unfolded. The attention to detail and craftsmanship of the set was exemplary, showcasing Margarita Syrocheva’s creative talent.. The lighting design by Mike Riggs and Luis Garcia was also fantastic, and Justin Schmitz’s sound design subtly enhanced each scene.

The costuming, designed by Doni Rotunno, was elaborate and varied, and most of the characters had at least two and often four different costumes throughout the performance.

Okoye, along with their co-stars Terrence Bartlebaugh as Mr. Knightley and Ilana Mongilio as Harriet, showed that Austen’s work truly is timeless. Several times, actors delivered pieces of wisdom straight from the 1850 novel that hold true today.

“If a woman doubts whether she should accept a man or not, she certainly ought to refuse him,” Okoye’s character, Emma, said.

Through their inflection, movement and expressions, the cast made what might have been a hard-to-understand play into a comprehensible and entertaining performance. It was easy to laugh at Okoye’s dry humor and Mongilio’s nervous fumbling. In addition, the passion displayed between Okoye and Bartlebaugh’s characters was swoon-worthy and had the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the play.

The highlight of the entire performance, however, was the choreography. Most plays do not include dancing or singing, as that is usually left for musical theatre. However, the unique nature of “Emma” meant that four different dances, set to orchestral versions of hits like “Wildest Dreams” by Taylor Swift, were included throughout the show. These dances showcased important relationship shifts between the characters.

The entire play required a great deal of talent to pull off, as ability in dance, acting and general understanding of an old classic was required. However, the cast of “Emma” delivered easily, putting together a performance that certainly left an impression on the audience and the greater theatre community beyond UMD.