UMD students reflect on Women’s History Month

March is a special time to honor the contributions of women throughout American history as part of Women’s History Month, a month-long celebration instituted by presidential proclamation.

The National Women’s History Alliance chooses a theme for the month annually. This year’s Women’s History Month will have the theme “Moving Forward Together! Women Educating & Inspiring Generations.”

As part of this year’s celebration, two University of Maryland students reflected on the women who inspire them, what Women’s History Month means, and how they celebrate this significant month.

Sydney Carr, a senior mechanical engineering major, expressed how significant this month is for her.

“Women’s History Month is really important to me,” Carr said. “It means that we’re honoring the women that have accomplished things that have never been accomplished by women before.”

Carr mentioned how much she admires soccer icon Abby Wambach, as a woman who has impacted her life..

“I am very passionate about soccer, and Abby Wambach has been very inspiring to me,” Carr said.

Carr’s Women’s History Month celebration centers on encouraging other women, especially those in STEM.

“I love to celebrate myself and my female friends, particularly women in STEM,” Carr said. “The way I celebrate is by uplifting other women, posting on social media and just sharing accomplishments that women have made throughout history.”

Emily Sandberg, a senior finance major, said that Women’s History Month is an opportunity to honor the perseverance of women over time.

“Women’s History Month means celebrating the challenges that women were able to overcome and celebrating that we are still able to challenge different societal norms,” she said.

Sandberg’s mother is her biggest inspiration.

“She’s the strongest and most beautiful person,” Sandberg said. “She’s been through so much in her life, and she still comes every day with a smile on her face and is always willing to be a shoulder for anyone who needs it.”

In honor of Women’s History Month, Sandberg acknowledges the freedoms she enjoys today, which she attributes to the women who fought for them.

“Being a woman in business, it’s been really important to acknowledge those benefits that we were able to have now,” she said. “And just supporting my friends, being there when they need me.”

Sandberg thinks that improving the meaning of Women’s History Month requires understanding.

“It comes with educating yourself and understanding the past and how you’re able to be where you are today,” Sandberg said. “It’s important to understand how almost every aspect of your life and your freedom, as a woman, comes from those who came before us and fought for those different freedoms.”

Carr and Sandberg stand for the resilience and perseverance of women in previously underrepresented professions like business and STEM, and believe Women’s History Month is a time to reflect while moving forward.