UMD students offer study and self-care advice as finals week nears

As finals week begins at the University of Maryland, students are upping their study methods, seeking comfort amid the stress and figuring out how to look after their mental and physical health.

Two students, Madeline Smith and Katelyn Ruck, discussed their go-to methods for thriving and surviving during this stressful time.

For Smith, a sophomore hearing and speech sciences major, studying is rarely an individual effort.

“I definitely prefer to study with people from my class,” stated Smith. “We can explain things to each other that we may have missed.”

Ruck, a sophomore kinesiology major, has her own strategy for balancing anatomy and other STEM-heavy courses.

“I like to rewatch my lectures and make quizzes out of them,” she said.

Both students stress how important it is to plan ahead for finals.

“I make sure I study at least a week or a couple days in advance,” according to Ruck.

Study spaces can make or break a study session. Smith stands by the Edward St. John Learning and Teaching Center, also known as ESJ by students on campus.

“I really like to study in ESJ,” Smith said. She also enjoys studying outside when the weather is nice to get fresh air.

Ruck, on the other hand, chooses quieter settings.

“I either study in study rooms at my apartment or at The Standard,” stated Ruck. Most off-campus apartment buildings, like The Standard, have designated study areas for residents.

Both students agree that physical activity and breaks are crucial when stress levels rise.

“I take lots of breaks — it helps me stay focused,” Smith said. “I like to get a nice coffee to help me stay motivated.”

Ruck also knows that rest is important, stating, “If I start to get stressed out, I can take a break.”

Smith uses exercise as an outlet for stress.

“I like to run or just go on a walk, and that helps me get my energy out,” she said.

Ruck, meanwhile, prefers to turn to screen time.“I kind of just like to relax and watch a Netflix show.”

Multiple deadlines and exams may pile up during finals, but Smith believes organization is key. She uses a calendar to schedule everything.

Ruck maintains organization by developing a study schedule to stay on top of her work. “I set aside specific times when I want to study,” she said, emphasizing how planning helps her stay on track.

During finals week, maintaining one’s sanity is just as important as studying. For Smith, that means embracing enjoyable routines.

“I make sure that I’m spending time with friends,” she said.

Both students offered advice to others who might be experiencing similar pressures.

“Finals are very important… but at the end of the day, just try your best,” Smith said.

Ruck agreed.“Sometimes it definitely gets harder, you feel less motivated, but you’re here for a reason,” Ruck said. “If you just push through, you’ll feel accomplished at the end.”

Although finals can be intimidating, preparation, self-care, and a few walks can help to overcome them.

“Studying for finals is definitely stressful, but if you manage your time and don’t procrastinate, you can accomplish a lot,” stated Ruck.