UMD students embrace the keratin treatment for stress-free hair styling

As the weather gets cooler and summer becomes fall, many people with beach waves and defined curls decide to retire their natural locks for a fall and winter of straighter hair. This popular process is known as a keratin treatment.

Everyone’s hair is made up of keratin, a protein that forms the main structure of hair, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Simply put, a keratin treatment adds more keratin to the hair follicles.

The process is simple: a keratin protein formula is added to freshly washed hair, the hair is blow-dried and then straightened to seal in the formula.

According to Heathline.com this protein treatment will “reduce frizz, increase shine, and strengthen hair,” as well as iron out curls and waves, making it easier for many recipients to style their hair.

In college, with frequent outings and events to attend, some students opt to receive keratin treatments to assist with constant hairstyling.

Freshman journalism major, Talia Macchi, has naturally curly hair, and has gotten keratin treatments in the past.

“I got it twice, the first time was so good,” Macchi said, “For the first few days you can’t wash it or even tuck it behind your ears which was a little challenging for me, but then it was great, my hair was always straight.”

As Macchi spent time getting acclimated to college life, she noticed the benefits of getting the keratin treatment more and more. She noted having extra time for other things when eliminating the stress of taming her hair, and getting ready to go out on the weekends with more ease.

“I definitely recommend it if you want your hair to be more straight and easier to manage if your hair is really curly,” Macchi said.

Freshman journalism major, Lindsey Rubinger, has also received multiple keratin treatments. Though it took her a few sessions to find a brand she actually liked, she is now happy with her results.

“Naturally, I have extremely curly, frizzy and unruly hair, so when my mom finally agreed to let me get keratin I was so happy,” Rubinger said.

Many keratin treatments contain formaldehyde, a key ingredient in actually straightening the hair, but can “be dangerous if inhaled,” according to Healthline. Though not every brand uses formaldehyde in their formula, it is important to stay aware of the ingredients used in the process.

“I’ve had multiple types of keratin treatments. One was from a hole-in-the-wall type place near my house, and I wouldn’t recommend that treatment because it had formaldehyde in it,” Rubinger said, “It really burned my eyes and my throat.”

Rubinger’s experience changed for the better after switching brands.

“I’m now getting a new one called ProAddiction Professional. I absolutely love it, it keeps my hair so straight; it’s so easy to style and blowout,” Rubinger said, “I would totally recommend getting a keratin treatment.”

Receiving the keratin treatment can be a big deal, and weighing the pros and cons is important before making any major decisions. At UMD, as the weather gets colder, effortless, sleek, straight hair is beginning to trend.