UMD students dance for a cause at Terp Thon’s annual dance marathon

The University of Maryland community gathered on Saturday, March 1 at Adele H. Stamp Student Union for Terp Thon, one of its most charitable events of the year.

Terp Thon is the largest student-run organization in Maryland, with a mission to raise money and awareness for pediatric healthcare. In support of Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., the annual dance marathon brought together miracle children, families and students for a day full of purpose and unity.

Students participate in various fundraising activities each year that precede the dance marathon, which is the primary event. Children’s National Hospital “miracle kids,” present and former patients, join in the celebration during the marathon and share their stories.

Tahamari Lewis, a sophomore sociology and communications major with focus on public relations, joined the planning team her freshman year after being encouraged by a friend.

“I knew about THON at Penn State, and after doing dance marathon freshman year, I just became so in love with it, I was encouraged to apply for the executive board,” said Lewis. “Now, so much of my time has been devoted to Terp Thon, and I love it.”

Last year’s dance marathon is Lewis’s favorite memory.

“Being on the planning team, you don’t know what to expect, but doing the dance marathon, seeing all of the events and the miracle kids was my favorite thing ever,” she said.

Sarah Rad, a senior marketing and supply chain double major, has been active with Terp Thon since her freshman year as well. At the “Get the Scoop” event, she learned of the organization as volunteers handed out ice cream and shared details about Terp Thon.

“I wanted to meet new people, so I went and learned about Terp Thon and how they helped fundraise for Children’s National Hospital,” said Rad. “The power of community—it might not feel like much, but then you see, especially on the day of the dance marathon, everyone shows up for the same cause.”

Terp Thon hosts numerous events throughout the year to engage students and promote fundraising, such as Days of Miracles, Fall Fest and Get the Scoop. The organization reaches new members through word-of-mouth, social media and campus events.

“On our Instagram @terp_thon, we post so many updates, but you can also DM us,” Lewis said.

For its members, Terp Thon has created a strong community that extends beyond the events and fundraisers.

“I’m out of state, so I was very nervous coming here to Maryland,” Lewis said. “Joining Terp Thon, I’ve made some of my closest friends here—it’s not only about fundraising; you find such an amazing community with the same values as you here, which is important.”

The University of Maryland community celebrates the lives impacted as another successful Terp Thon concludes. Whether by dancing, giving or volunteering, Terp Thon continues to bring the community together for a cause bigger than itself.