It is officially fall in College Park. Classes are in full swing, leaves are falling and everyone is talking about what they are going to be for Halloween. These are all key signs that fall is here, but even more important is what is playing on your screen. Here is my list of recommended movies and TV shows to watch sometime this fall.

In my opinion, nothing says fall better than “Gilmore Girls.” For college students, I highly recommend starting the show with the fourth season. The main character, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel), starts her freshman year at Yale University. The season goes back and forth between Gilmore’s college life and her hometown in Stars Hollow, Connecticut. Luckily, there are seven seasons of the show to watch, and it is highly likely that you will become obsessed and will not want to stop.

“When Harry Met Sally” is a 1989 rom-com that follows characters Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) through their friendship, relationship and hatred of each other. The movie documents the two throughout their lives and shows them always finding each other no matter where in the country they are or what they are doing. Not only is it an incredibly moving film that represents the importance of friendship, but it also has captivating scenery of autumn in New York City. The film is a little over an hour and a half long, so it’s a perfect movie option for a college student who wants to watch something quick, witty and comforting.

“The Dead Poets Society” is another 1989 film that takes place at an all-boys preparatory school in Vermont. The coming-of-age story follows an unconventional teacher, John Keating (Robin Williams), and his English students who he teaches life lessons to. Keating’s students have grown up with traditional customs and he tries to show them that there is more to life when you expand your horizons. Keating has his famous line, “Carpe diem. Seize the day boys. Make your lives extraordinary.” The film has an incredibly moving message and shows us the importance of doing something meaningful with your life. I recommend this for any college student who is feeling unmotivated. Listen to John Keating’s advice and seize the day.

These are my top picks for this fall’s streaming, but honestly, the options are endless. With so much to choose from, hopefully this narrowed-down list can give you some ideas of what to watch and gets you excited for fall.