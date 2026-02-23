Turf’s “Debí Tirar Más Fiestas” event brings Latin pride to College Park

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Terrapin’s Turf hosted “Debí Tirar Más Fiestas” Latin Dance Night on Feb. 17, 2026, raising over $2,000 in donations for Prince George’s County Immigrant Rights Collective.

The event began as an idea between two servers at Terrapin’s Turf, who are juniors at the University of Maryland. After recognizing a challenging time for the Latin community, the bar intended to give students that felt helpless the opportunity to give back to the community of families that are being affected. The event itself attracted a large crowd made up of a diverse community united by Latin culture and music.

“Giving back is at the heart of who we are, at Terrapin’s Turf,” Yasmine Afshar, a manager at Terrapin’s Turf said. “We’re proud to host an event that celebrates vibrant cultures, music, and the spirit of giving, while supporting the UMD Latino community and standing with families in our community facing economic hardships. With our hands, our hearts, and our compassion, we can lift each other up and make a difference that truly matters.”

Afshar was ecstatic to hear the idea of a Latin dance night and opened her doors to a night that would help bring everyone together, Also, giving participants the opportunity to contribute towards a good cause.

Prince George’s County Immigrant Rights Collective is an organization with community-driven mutual aid that have been working towards empowering and supporting immigrant families in Prince George’s County.

“I am so honored that I could be a part of this event to support the local Latino community,” said Paulina Calderon, one of the servers who helped organize the event. “The turn out was so amazing, and it’s so heartwarming to see so much love for Latino culture.”

In the bar, people filled the dance floor as they all crowded together singing along and dancing to the familiar latino songs.

“Music brings people together in the best and worst of times, and it’s just proof that no matter what, you can’t take culture away from the people,” Sophia Platt, the event’s DJ said. “I hope all the effort and love that went into this showed through the music.”

The overwhelming support for “Debi Tirar Mas Fiestas” Latin Dance Night exceeded expectations and attracted an impressive crowd that maintained a lively atmosphere as their engagement went on all night long.