Traitors Season 4: Recap and Predictions for the Finale

Season 4 of Traitors has been packed with surprises and twists. The finale airs tonight and many are speculating about who will win.

This season has gone viral, mainly because of the beloved cast. This includes Rob Rausch from Love Island USA, Lisa Rinna, Stephen Colletti from One Tree Hill and the Olympic figure skating duo Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

If you have not watched yet, stop reading unless you want spoilers from previous episodes.

Traitors is a game show where celebrities are sorted into two groups: traitors or faithfuls. The players’ identities are kept secret. The faithful’s job is to find the traitors while the traitors are tasked with hiding their identity.

Every day the players go on missions to add money to the prize pot. Then, they have a round table where they vote to banish one player who they believe is a traitor. Afterwards, the traitors secretly meet to decide who they want to murder. To make their job harder, they sometimes have to murder in plain sight or make a short list for murder during missions. The cycle repeats every episode until the finale.

This season has been complete chaos. Between dramatic banishments and online backlash, the cast has had an emotional rollercoaster.

The remaining players are Rausch, Lipinski, Weir, Eric Nam, Maura Higgins from Love Island and Mark Ballas from Dancing with the Stars.

With the finale tonight, there has been heightened suspense. The episode will begin with the remaining cast watching a murder. From what has been shown in episode ten, the murdered player will have to climb into a coffin before the circle around them is lit on fire.

The next day, the five remaining players will complete their final mission. Somewhere between the mission and the final banishment, one player will be eliminated.

The final four remaining players will proceed to the fire of truth ceremony, where they will be faced with the choice to banish or end the game. If they choose, players can continue to banish until only two remain. Finally, we will find out if the traitors won it all.

Right now, it looks like the traitors might win. Rausch is the only original traitor left, later joined by Nam, who was recruited in episode eight. Both are playing a good game, but their safety is at risk in the final episode.

Rausch played very smart, by having most of the castle convinced that he was faithful until episode ten. However, faithfuls including Lipinski and Weir, have begun to float his name. While many want him to win it all, he is at risk of banishment.

Nam is the opposite. He started withdrawing from round tables and conversations, raising suspicion about his identity. In the last episode, other players talked about how they distrust him.

There is no doubt that season 4 of “Traitors” has been one of the most eventful seasons ever. Tonight’s finale is set to be tense, with the biggest murder of the season starting the episode. The reunion is supposed to be drama-filled, with cast members discussing controversial decisions. However it plays out, this season will be memorable.