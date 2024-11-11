Top 5 Bags and Backpacks for UMD Students: Evaluating Style, Comfort and Durability for Campus Life

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

BY Isabela Torkamboor

Finding the right bag is essential for navigating college life. Spending long days walking between classes, the right bag can make a significant difference in comfort and efficiency. Here are five bags and backpacks that combine style, comfort and durability, making them ideal for the active student on any college campus.

1. Longchamp Le Pliage Tote – $155

The trending Longchamp Le Pliage Tote stands out for its sophisticated, minimalist design and is perfect for students who want a touch of elegance while carrying their books and laptop. The durable nylon material with leather trim resists wear and tear, making it a long-lasting option. Although it comes with a higher price tag, it justifies the cost with its lightweight, foldable nature and high quality craftsmanship.

However, the tote has few compartments, which can make finding smaller items difficult. To combat this, a purse organizer insert can be purchased, but would come as an additional cost to the already pricy bag.

2. North Face Jester Backpack – $75

For those prioritizing comfort, The North Face Jester Backpack is a reliable choice that offers a 27-liter capacity, complete with a padded laptop sleeve and plenty of organizational pockets. Additionally, the FlexVent™ suspension system adds extra support, which is ideal for long days carrying heavy textbooks.

While its casual design might not suit more formal settings, its material ensures it withstands both Maryland’s unpredictable weather and the general wear of college life. The Jester’s bulkier frame could feel oversized for days when you are only carrying a few items, but for heavy loads it is an unbeatable option.

3. Free People Movement Quilted Carryall Bag – $68

The Free People Movement Quilted Carryall Bag is a stylish, versatile tote designed for students who prefer a functional carryall that can transition from class to other casual environments. Its quilted design offers a unique look, while the spacious interior can fit books, a laptop and more. The Carryall Bag is the most budget friendly-among the five reviewed, but its soft structure may not provide the same support as a traditional backpack. Available in a wide variety of prints, there are plenty of options for students looking to express their individuality.

4. Fjällräven Kånken Backpack – $90

The Fjällräven Kånken Backpack is a favorite among students looking for a compact, stylish bag that does not skimp on durability. With options ranging from $90-$150, the backpack is made from Vinylon F fabric, which is resistant to water and dirt. Its 16-liter capacity is ideal for light class days requiring only a laptop, a few notebooks and essentials.

However, the Kånken’s smaller size and minimal padding may not provide enough comfort for longer, heavier days on campus. Despite these limitations, its timeless design and broad array of colors make it a popular pick for those who value aesthetics and function.

5. Lululemon New Crew Backpack – $98

Lululemon’s New Crew Backpack offers a blend of practicality and sleek athleticism, perfect for transitioning from class to gym sessions. The backpack comes with a water-repellent exterior that protects your items during all types of weather, and the 23-liter capacity is sufficient for a laptop, books and gym gear. Plus, its adjustable, padded straps provide comfort for extended wear. However, its internal organization is somewhat limited, with fewer compartments than some might prefer.

Overall, choosing the right bag is more than just a style statement; it is a tool that makes daily life on campus easier. Finding the perfect fit depends on what you value most – be it affordability, organization or fashion.