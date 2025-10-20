TIPS TO LIMIT STALKING ON CAMPUS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The University of Maryland Police Department shared that stalking reports at the University of Maryland increased by 56.25% from 2023 to 2024 in their 2025 Annual Security Report.

In the Annual Security Report of the University of Maryland, College Park, which provides the University of Maryland community with crime data and resources to ensure safety on campus, there were 16 reports of stalking on campus in 2023. There were then 24 on-campus reports and one non-campus buildings or property report in 2024.

Public Information Officer Lt. Roseanne Hoaas of the University of Maryland Police Department said that the Annual Security Report follows crime definitions of the Clery Act, which requires postsecondary institutions participating in HEA’s Title IV student financial assistance programs to disclose crime statistics on their campuses to students and faculty.

So, to protect yourself and others, here are some tips to report stalking on campus.



Report to confidential services on campus

Hoaas said that not all reports of stalking or sexual misconduct are reported to or investigated by the University of Maryland Police Department, as confidential options are available on campus.

Campus Advocates Respond and Education (CARE) to Stop Violence provides confidential services to the University of Maryland community regarding stalking and other forms of sexual violence.



“[Students and faculty] can choose to report to the Office of Civil Rights & Sexual Misconduct,” Hoaas said, “They can go to CARE.”

2. Raise awareness about stalking

Services like CARE also provide stalking education to students and faculty to ensure safety on campus.

Grace Fansler Boudreau, CARE’s coordinator for outreach and assessment, said CARE’s mission is to inform the university community that stalking is a form of power-based violence.

“Oftentimes in pop culture, [stalking] is portrayed rather lightly,” Boudreau said, “It can even be portrayed as a romantic thing.”

Boudreau noted that a better understanding of what is considered stalking could potentially lead to more reports of it.

“If we know the context behind it and we see this pattern of fear,” Boudreau said, “it’s a big deal.”



3. Recognize the different forms of stalking

Hoaas noted that reports of stalking under Clery Act definitions may not be recognized as traditional, physical stalking.

“What stalking also includes is online continuous course of action,” Hoaas said.

Therefore, some things seen as normal gestures may actually be considered stalking, which the UMD community should look out for.

“It could be something as innocuous as someone’s sending a person flowers at their dorm,” Bordeau said.