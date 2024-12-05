This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Misinformation has become an increasingly prevalent issue with news consumption worldwide. According to U.S. PIRG, throughout history fake news has always been around, however, its recent growth can be attributed to people using social media as a primary news source.

Misinformation has infiltrated the mainstream and viewers unknowingly contribute to the spread of it. The social media management platform, Buffer, discusses how human brains are more drawn to novel things, so it is not a surprise that rumors and conspiracy theories gain traction.

According to MIT News, false news stories are 70 percent more likely to be retweeted than true stories.

Fake news is often weaponized to not only deflect criticism but also gain control of narratives. This creates a confusing information landscape and destabilizes the public’s trust in journalism. The spread of misinformation has created a potential knowledge resistance as fake news has become so believable and highly interacted with.

Fake news is especially appealing to younger generations as they spend most of their time on social media, according to UVA Today.

Misinformation can affect the overall mental wellbeing of people as their mind is continually manipulated by stories that sound true but simply are not. According to the University of Derby, in addition to unduly influencing a person’s decision-making, exposure to fake news can lead to false memories, as well as foster anxiety and a catastrophic outlook. Ultimately, fake news can alter a person’s view of society and societal issues.

However, there is some good news.

NewsGuard is a web extension that uses trained journalists to monitor and rate the trustworthiness of news and information sites, according to Axios. News Guard utilizes their technology to detect new and emerging false claims.

It is important to stay informed of the prevalence of misinformation as well as initiatives that help detect fake news. Although false information may continue to spread, being aware is one step towards being an informed news consumer.