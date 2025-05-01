The Future of Black Girl Groups is Bright: FLO Concert Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

British R&B girl group FLO took the stage on April 25, bringing their miraculous harmonies to The Fillmore in Silver Spring on the first leg of their North American tour.

Hours before doors opened, fans lined the street decked out in red and black to match the “Access All Areas” album cover and era, evoking the comfort and community of girl group stan culture. Amid confusion over where the general admission line began, both friend groups and solo fans were eager to secure a prime spot in the standing-room-only venue.

The festivities kicked off with a 6 p.m. meet-and-greet for select fans. By the time the doors opened an hour later, the venue buzzed with excitement as classic pop and R&B hits by legendary Black artists hit the speakers. The crowd broke out in song to fan favorites like Beyoncé’s “Green Light,” Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” and Victoria Monét’s “On My Mama,” to name a few.

Toronto-based R&B newcomer Chxrry opened the night, stepping onto the stage fashionably late but quickly won over the crowd with her sharp vocals and attractive stage presence. She heated up the crowd with her opening song “Main Character,” and guided the crowd through her set with ease, knowing many were new to her music.

When FLO finally emerged, the venue erupted. Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer and Stella Quaresma strutted down their runway-style steps in matching red leather sets to their opening title track, “AAA.” Each girl announced herself through a doorway at the top of the stairs, setting the tone for a night full of incredibly strong vocals. Likely inspired by Beyoncé’s “mute” trend, the girls urged the crowd into silence on the lyric “Hush” from their song “Soft”— a moment that almost landed.

Throughout the night, FLO performed every track from their debut album, throwing in fan-favorite throwbacks like their viral debut song “Cardboard Box.” Near the end of the set, the girls paused to receive the crowd’s roars, eyes wide. Quaresma noted that Silver Spring may have been their loudest crowd yet. They faked an exit but returned with their rock-heavy album closer, “I’m Just A Girl.”

Even without outfit changes or extra special effects, the girls’ sultry choreography, magnetic stage presence and killer blend carried the entire show. It was very reminiscent of Destiny’s Child. Although Stella and Renée’s voices tend to be softer on studio tracks compared to Jorja’s, each member shone throughout the live versions, particularly during their “Shoulda Woulda Coulda” performance.

For those who love girl groups, FLO is not one to sleep on. They are a force to be reckoned with and are setting the stage for a potential resurgence of R&B girl groups in the years to come.