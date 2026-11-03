The Colors of the Season: Find Your Next Fall Manicure Here

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves change and there is a chill in the air, the nail trends begin to reflect the fall season that is upon us. The transition from the summertime to the fall is when people trade in their bright yellows, hot pinks, and neon blues for more muted, deep colors like burgundy, greens, dark purples, and chocolate brown.

However, one thing that remains the same is the soft, almond shape that everyone seems to love, steering away from that harsher square look.

Burgundy, olive, burnt orange and chocolate brown seem to be the colors of the season, and have been for a while now. OPI’s website, a tried and true polish brand, currently features “Lincoln Park After Dark” and “Every Month is Oktoberfest,” both deep purples. “Espresso Your Style” and “Chocolate Moose,” shades of brown, “You Don’t Know Malaga” and “Black Cherry Chutney,” burgundy and dark reds, too. Some staples are included as well such as gray, “Funny Bunny” and two spunky metallic colors – one gold and one silver.

“I don’t think those colors are ever going to stop being popular. I just think they’re colors everyone associates with fall, like changing from summer to winter,” freshman government and politics major Freya Temple said.

These colors also go hand in hand with the style of fall – cozy, comforting, and calm, as opposed to colors that are in-your-face which are more popular for the summertime.

“I’ve seen that people are more just going for like a straight color rather than intricate designs,” Temple said.

More and more people have been wearing simple styles for a clean, effortless look, contributing to that “clean girl aesthetic” that so many want to achieve.

These trends are not year round so go get that fall manicure while it’s in season!