Tip off for the Maryland men’s basketball game against the Michigan State Spartans on Feb. 26 was 6:30 p.m., but fans began lining up at the Xfinity Center way earlier, regardless of their class schedule.

Leading up to the sold out game, students on social media complained about the game being on a weeknight, as many students have classes. This time around, however, Testudo and Governor Wes Moore made sure that students knew to show up and show out by posting an excused absence request on Instagram before the game.

Students began lining up outside of the stadium as early as six hours before game time, especially as the student section was predicted to be packed with no more student tickets left to be purchased.

Senior business management major Garen Woldehawariat, was second in line among the flood of students and Terps fans, eager to get the best seat in the house.

Woldehawariat expressed his excitement, saying he had been camping outside of the stadium since 1 p.m.

From waiting several hours outside of the stadium to cheering on the Terrapins down to the very last second, the striped out fans stood by the Crab Five throughout the nail-biting game. The Terps fought hard to tie up the game in the last few minutes after Michigan had a 7-0 run.

Junior guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie was able to draw a few fouls and tie up the game by making his two free throws. After a back and forth game, the Terrapins eventually fell to the Spartans when junior guard Tre Holloman scored a half-court buzzer-beater, breaking the tie.

Despite the loss, fans were glad they got to be in attendance for the big game. Freshman business major Diego Arango, was one of the many to skip class in order to support the Terps and said that this was the busiest he had ever seen the stadium.

“I felt like for this game I really wanted to come out and support my team,” Arango said.