Terps Reflect on Favorite Campus Traditions

By: Paige Trendell

From rubbing Testudo’s nose for good luck to running the Midnight Mile, the University of Maryland is home to many unique customs. This is what fellow Terps said about their favorite traditions:

Kenna Costello, a senior general biology major, said she enjoys seeing the offerings at Testudo during finals week, a tradition since the early 1990s. She says she enjoys it, “only if it’s done correctly and it’s not just a bunch of bottles of liquor and trash.”

Costello said people used to leave more interesting offerings, and one year, the school administration sent an email to students telling them to tone down the offerings.

“People were stealing road signs, and it was bad, but I thought it was very funny,” Costello said.

Mumina Butt, a junior transfer student, said she has not participated in any traditions yet, as this is her first semester on campus.

“One tradition I did really want to do was go to a football game and raise the flag while it rains down on everybody in the stands,” Butt said.

The flag drop has been a tradition at UMD football and basketball games since 2013. After the first quarter of each football game, two halves of the Maryland flag unfurl down the student section and raise the energy in the stands.

Julian Henson, a graduate student studying marketing analytics, said his favorite tradition is attending basketball games and chanting “Rock and Roll (Part Two).”

Common during football and basketball games, this tradition involves the band playing “Rock and Roll (Part Two)” by Gary Glitter while fans chant, “hey, you suck!” at the opposing team.

This was previously banned on and off by the university from 1998 to 2022 due to artist controversies and unsportsmanlike behavior from fans.

“It was quite a fun time to have it back,” Henson said about participating in this tradition.

Sophomore physics major Jeffer Voss enjoyed Maryland Day last year.

“All the activities, all the clubs, all the kids showing up, it was a lot of fun,” he said.

Voss also rubbed Testudo’s nose last year. But, did the superstition grant him luck?

“I would think so. I did pretty well my freshman year, and I’m hoping to carry that luck into this year,” he said.