“Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” Film Will Change Your Entire Perspective on Swift’s New Album

Taylor Swift’s newly released album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” has already made its way under bright lights.

Fans all around the world have begun uncovering each song’s vulnerable backstory and, of course, Swift’s iconic, hidden “Easter Eggs”. What better way to spread the word of this groundbreaking album than with a worldwide, cinematic release party, which premiered for just three days (October third through fifth) in theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

Swifties around the world may have purchased tickets to “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” at their local AMC Theater to get the inside scoop on the album. The film gave incite through several short interviews with Swift, explaining her purpose behind writing TLOASG.

With each explanation, the movie displayed a short video collage of Swift in extravagant outfits with an elaborate set to match. Each collage perfectly suited the vibe of a specific song on the album, creating appealing visuals while the lyrics were displayed on the screen and the corresponding songs were played in album order.

The outfits and backdrops of these collages were first introduced in “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, which is an integral part of the movie and the album as a whole. The video included nearly all of the backstage members and on-stage performers from “The Eras Tour,” and it showed footage from behind the scenes on set with the entire crew. Throughout the film, Swift revealed a multitude of the album’s “Easter-eggs”, leading the audience to rethink any interpretations from their first listen of the album.

In “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, you may just catch a glimpse of Swift’s homemade sour dough, which she has previously claimed to be baking non-stop since “The Eras Tour” ended.

Each song was preceded by an interview of Swift explaining the song’s background. “Elizabeth Taylor” was written as a representation of Elizabeth Taylor’s story as a historically known “showgirl.” Swift made it clear that she too could very well relate to each aspect written about her in the song.

“I kind of wanted to just tell a story that referenced some of the cool things about her life, but that also are parallel to mine,” she said.

The song “Actually Romantic” was defined as “a love letter to someone who hates you”. “Even if it’s negative, like, in my industry, attention is affection and you give me a whole lot of it,” Swift said during her sixth interview for the film.

The most memorable words that Swift shared were about Sabrina Carpenter: Swift’s fellow vocalist on the closing song of the album entitled “The Life of a Showgirl.”

“She’s also really well equipt for this career. Like, she is so good at, um, moving through backlash, (…) she has the temperament to like pivot and use it as fuel,” Swift said about Carpenter.

This film and album have revealed that from the release of “Fearless” to the performance of “The Eras Tour”, Swift has experienced the relentless backlash, undeniable success and everything in between, that comes with having the idealized life of a showgirl.