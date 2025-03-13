Stylish and Affordable: Best Thrift Stores Around UMD

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

College students often seek ways to update their wardrobe on a budget, and thrifting provides a sustainable and affordable option to find stylish pieces without breaking the bank. Here are some top thrift stores near the University of Maryland.

Uptown Cheapskate – 9122 Baltimore Ave., College Park, MD 20740

About three miles from campus, Uptown Cheapskate offers gently used, name-brand clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women. The store also buys second hand items, offering cash or 25% more in-store credit for accepted pieces.

Value Village – 2277 University Blvd. E., Adelphi, MD 20783

Just under two miles from campus, Value Village is stocked with clothing, shoes, accessories and home goods. A Google review notes that although the exterior seems small, the store is spacious inside. Shoppers may find trendy styles and UMD-branded apparel at a fraction of retail prices.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Thrift Shop – 4512 College Ave., College Park, MD 20740

A hidden gem within walking distance of campus, St. Andrew’s has served the community since the ’50s. The shop offers clothing starting at $2 and books for as low as $0.25, making it a convenient option for students looking to save.

Unique Thrift Store – 10141 New Hampshire Ave. NE, Silver Spring, MD 20903

Unique Thrift offers a wide selection of clothing, shoes and accessories for all tastes. Many Yelp reviewers appreciate its variety, including affordable fashion finds and home goods. The store is larger than most thrift stores, perfect for students who enjoy a treasure hunt.

Terp to Terp Campus ReUse Store – UMD Chesapeake Building, 7101 Preinkert Dr.

Unlike traditional thrifting services, the Terp to Terp Campus ReUse Store is a free resource for UMD students. Run by the Department of Resident Life, it collects and distributes small appliances, room accessories, clothing and school supplies at no cost.

Goodwill of Greater Washington – 2121 14th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009

Located about 8 miles from campus, Goodwill of Greater Washington offers a variety of gently used clothing, furniture and electronics. It’s known for its large selection of affordable items and its proximity to trendy D.C. neighborhoods, where students can find a mix of vintage and modern pieces.