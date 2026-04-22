Spring Capsule Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring is here, which means so is spring cleaning! Let’s be honest, cleaning out the closet can be overwhelming. It’s hard to let go of pieces, even the ones you haven’t worn in years. What if you NEED the neon shirt from your sophomore year of high school that you never wear?

Before deciding what to keep and which new items to buy, consider building a capsule wardrobe. It simplifies your closet, while keeping you stylish.

A capsule wardrobe is a curated collection of high-quality and timeless clothes that can be mixed and matched to create numerous outfits. Bonus: it promotes sustainable fashion by focusing on owning fewer and better-made items!

Pick A Color Palette

The foundation of a capsule wardrobe is cohesion. When the colors work together, outfit-building becomes effortless. Experimenting with different shades can also help you discover what tones complement you best.

Color Inspiration:

Neutrals: white, cream, beige, light denim, black

Spring Tones: baby blue, light pink, sage green, butter yellow

Pop of Color: red or electric blue

Tops

When it comes to tops, simple staples give you flexibility to transition from day to night. Look for pieces that can be styled up or down depending on the occasion. For example, a simple white tank can feel casual with sneakers and a denim jacket, or more elevated with a leather jacket and boots.

Key Pieces:

Fitted tank tops and tees

Knit cardigans

Button-downs

“Going out” style tops

Graphic T-shirts

There are a variety of necklines,cuts and fits. Don’t be afraid to try on and see what looks best on you!

As the weather warms up, materials matter. Lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen blends and breathable knits are ideal for spring, while heavier fabrics like wool or cashmere are better left for colder months.

Bottoms

The same styling rules apply to bottoms — versatility is key. Each piece should be easy to pair with multiple tops.

Key Pieces:

Jeans

Mini Skirt / Denim Skirt

Maxi Skirt

Linen Pants

Trousers

Athletic Shorts

Mixing textures — like structured denim with soft cotton or flowy linen — keeps outfits unique while still cohesive.

Layers

Layering is what brings a capsule wardrobe to life. It adds dimension, comfort and adaptability for unpredictable spring weather.

Key Pieces:

Denim Jacket

Leather Jacket

Zip-up or crewneck

Shoes

Shoes are where practicality meets personality, especially for campus life. Consider using the “sandwich method,” a styling trick that helps create visual balance in your wardrobe. The idea is simple: match the color of your shoes with another element in your outfit — typically a top, bag, or belt.

Key Pieces:

Sneakers

Sandals

Kitten heels

Flats or loafers

Boots

Accessories

This is another chance to let personality shine through. Think: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Lately, there has been a major shift toward minimal, timeless accessories — largely inspired by CBK. Known for her effortless, understanded aesthetic, her influence is trending again, just ask Vogue.

Key Pieces:

Tote bag or shoulder bag

Simple gold / silver jewelry

Sunglasses

Belts

Opting for sleek sunglasses, simple leather bags and delicate jewelry can make it easier to match to any outfit, while keeping the nature of a capsule wardrobe.

Outfit Formulas

Cute Casual: fitted tank + baggy jeans + sneakers

Going out: mini skirt + going out top + kitten heels

Comfy: hoodie + biker shorts + workout sneakers

Spring: white linen skirt + baby doll top + sandals

If built right, they can all swap with each other and still create a cute outfit! Try to choose pieces that can match with at least three other items in your wardrobe. This helps you get the most out of everything you own. Plus, layering and jewelry can instantly revamp a simple outfit.

When in doubt, Pinterest is a great place to find inspiration and new ways to style what you already have.

Where to Shop

Building a capsule wardrobe doesn’t mean sacrificing style — it just means shopping more intentionally.

Popular stores include Aritizia for elevated and long-lasting basics, Brandy Melville for casual staples, and Zara or H&M for neutral palettes. Stores like Uniqlo are great for essentials, while thrift stores offer unique and sustainable finds. Fast fashion can still be a part of your wardrobe, but the focus should be on choosing pieces you’ll actually wear long term.

In a season all about fresh starts, there’s nothing better than opening your closest and loving everything inside.