Saying Goodbye to Fall: UMD’s Beloved Farmers Market Closes Out for the Season

By: Casey Glickman

By 2:30 p.m., the weekly Wednesday farmers market at the University of Maryland’s Tawes Plaza begins to wind down. Bracelet racks are put away, baskets of apples are removed from their tables and miscellaneous cookies sit in nearly empty pastry cases.

On November 20, the farmers market closed its doors for the last time of the fall 2024 season, saying goodbye to the regular students, faculty and customers who have been coming to the market since it opened on August 28.

The market, home to 15 local vendors, offers a variety of products including coffee, seasonal vegetables, countless flavors of popcorn, gourmet fudge, soaps and handmade jewelry. Customers stroll through the different tables of products, mingling with store vendors and fellow shoppers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. before the market begins to empty out.

Student customers expressed their love for the farmers market community, saying it gives them a change of pace and something to look forward to in between classes.

“I think it’s fun because there’s a lot of local vendors which is better than just going to Trader Joe’s,” said Claire Kilbourne, a sophomore, government and politics major who attends the farmers market a few times per semester.

One of those local vendors is Beads by Bettina Designs, owned and operated by Bettina Magarill Pressman, who sells handmade necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Combining her love for painting and jewelry, Pressman crafts unique pieces of art for people to wear.

As students browsed through endless racks of jewelry, Pressman regularly checked in with her customers, informing them about her two for $12 deal on earrings and complimenting the pieces they had selected.

“Is everybody doing okay?” Pressman asked from behind her table scanning the group of customers. “Scream if you need me,” she said.

Beads by Bettina has been a UMD farmers market favorite since first opening up shop at Tawes Plaza in 2019. All of her jewelry products are handmade from lightweight materials, most of which are nickel-free.

Pressman sells her jewelry at one other farmers market during the year, and other than that she is on Amazon, Etsy and sells wholesale to stores. Pressman explained that the energy of being on a college campus motivates her to keep returning to the UMD market year after year.

“It’s my business and it’s fun,” she said. “The kids, you know, you guys are great.”

Beads by Bettina attended the farmers market for a final day of sales on Wednesday before Pressman packed up for the season.

“I’m gonna miss that it’s an option,” Kilbourne said when reflecting on the upcoming closure of the farmers market.

Even though Nov. 20 marks the last day of the fall season, the farmers market vendors will return to campus for the annual Holiday Market on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It’s like you’re stuck with us now,” Pressman joked.