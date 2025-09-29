Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Sam Fender at The Anthem
Sam Fender at The Anthem
Original photo by Abigail Olear
Sam Fender Rocks The Anthem

Abigail Olear
Sam Fender’s “People Watching Tour” rocked The Anthem on September 27.

Original photo by Abigail Olear

Fender’s sound is like if Bruce Springsteen and The Killers had a baby. His tracks are carried by a heavy guitar which sits underneath his gravely voice. Almost every one is anthemic. His band is supplemented by a saxophone and a bouncing, blonde backup singer. The songs were often enhanced by keyboardist Joe Atkinson’s shouts and cheers.

Original photo by Abigail Olear

The concert’s peak came at “People Watching,” the title track to Fender’s newest album and namesake of the tour. The crowd bounced to the tune which houses melancholic, sentimental lyrics beneath its energetic exterior.

Original photo by Abigail Olear

“People Watching” is Fender’s comeback to music after a health-related hiatus. He has returned with a fresh, yet nostalgic sound that only translates better when played live.

Abby Olear is a fourth year journalism and Spanish student at the University of Maryland. She is currently the co-campus correspondent for Her Campus at Maryland. Abby hope to continue to grow this chapter's community of supportive girls while producing quality content. She is interested in pursuing video journalism in the future.