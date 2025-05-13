Romanticizing Your Summer 101: How to Make this School Vacation Count

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

As the semester and school year come to an end, the opportunity to relax and celebrate is just around the corner! However, as long as a three-month break may seem now, time is fleeting. To maximize your summer, here are some things you should try:

Something new. You know you will inevitably make the time to binge-watch a new season of a Netflix show, but for all the times you say you will try a new recipe or learn how to crochet a beanie, it only takes a day to make it happen. Under no pressure circumstances, take one day to look into something to cross off your bucket list! Make solo dates at a favorite coffee shop or restaurant. Between catching up with friends and exploring possible internships, summer can revolve around constant movement and energy. Don’t forget to give yourself the time to just be. Order your favorite coffee order, sit and have fun with your own thoughts. Take a road trip somewhere, even if it is not too far away. Whether it is a day trip to your local beach or to another state entirely, switching up the scenery can do wonders for a long break. Road trips offer a great opportunity for bonding with friends and family, either through conversation or blasting summer playlists. Refresh your space. Especially if you are moving back home for vacation, it could be time to light a candle, put up new photos or posters that represent your current state of mind and even rearrange your furniture for fun. A fresh, cozy space can help you romanticize everyday routines and excite you even more to be back home.

And lastly:

Document small moments. It doesn’t have to be fancy to be meaningful. Using your phone camera or even a journal to capture little joys like the sunlight coming through your window, the new delicious meals you try, your seasonal outfits, or moments with the people you love, can help you stay in the present and notice the little things in life to be grateful for. Next thing you know, you’ll be back at school, wishing you cherished those days a little bit more.

Romanticizing your life doesn’t have to look perfect; it means finding beauty in the ordinary, seemingly mundane things, celebrating small wins, or creating joyful moments this summer. Whether you are sipping your favorite drink or belting out your new favorite song while organizing your room, remind yourself to slow down and take your well-deserved break!