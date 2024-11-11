Recapping the 2024 Election and Trump’s Win

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

After months of campaigning, a switch-up of candidates and debates about policy and the future of our nation, the American people have decided that Republican candidate Donald J. Trump will be the next president of the United States.

At 5:35 a.m. on Nov. 6, the Associated Press called Wisconsin for Trump, ultimately putting him over the edge of 270 electoral votes. After Trump won five of the seven swing states, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris had no path forward. Later in the week, Arizona and Nevada were called in Trump’s favor as well.

Harris gave her concession speech at Howard University on Nov. 6. In her speech, Harris urged for the continuation of the fight and a peaceful transfer of power.

Republicans made gains throughout the rest of the United States as well. Republicans were able to flip control of three Senate seats in West Virginia, Ohio and Montana. These three seats gave Republicans a majority in the Senate.

Though the House of Representatives has not yet been called for either Democrats or Republicans, Republicans have already flipped three seats in Pennsylvania and Michigan and are likely to take control.

Trump will also be the first Republican presidential candidate to win the popular vote in 20 years, since George W. Bush.

Many states whose electoral votes went to Harris were still more red than they had been in years. For example, in New York, Harris only won by 11.6 points; in 2020, Joe Biden won by 23. Trump was also able to flip five New York counties.

This year, 10 states had abortion rights on the ballot. Of the 10, Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nevada and New York all protected reproductive rights, while Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota did not.

Trump will immediately start working on his plans for the next four years. Most urgently, Trump will get summaries of national security information. Trump’s team will also select candidates for cabinet positions and ultimately select who will serve alongside Trump. He will be expected to go into office with a list of executive orders as well as a budget proposal.

There are a few more logistical things that have to occur before Trump assumes office. States must certify the winner of their popular votes by Dec. 11. Then, on Dec. 17, states count electoral votes and officially name Trump president-elect. On Jan. 3, 2025, the next congress will officially be sworn into office, and two days later, they will certify the election results. Finally, on Jan. 25, 2025, Trump will be inaugurated.