Reality TV Gets a Reality Check: ‘The Bachelorette’ is Cancelled

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Season 22 of The Bachelorette, starring Taylor Frankie Paul from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’, was cancelled on March 19. Fans are outraged at both Hulu and Paul, criticizing both on social media.

Right before Paul’s season was set to air, TMZ posted a video from 2023 of Paul in a dispute with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. During this argument, Paul commits an act of domestic violence by throwing a chair at Mortensen in front of her daughter.

Paul was charged with domestic violence in the presence of a child, assault and criminal mischief.

Her representative put out a statement saying that Paul has been silently suffering and now is ensuring that her and her children are protected from additional harm.

At first, some people online were in denial about the season’s cancellation. This was made especially confusing because Hulu aired the “Before the First Rose” episode, which features Paul getting advice from past bachelorettes, including Hannah Brown, Tayshia Adams and more.

The episode expired on March 23, the day after the season was supposed to premiere.

The internet has conflicting thoughts, some believing that cancelling Paul’s season was the right decision. University of Maryland students have opinions on the matter as well.

“I think it should have been cancelled,” said freshman journalism and cinema media studies major Sarah Simmons. “Why would they want to put someone that has such controversy in the center of not only male’s attention, but the media and all of it?”

Another student shared similar thoughts.

“[ABC] did what they thought was best, especially because it could be triggering for people in domestic violence situations,” said senior public health science major Violet Nguyen.

Others want the season to premiere anyways. There is an overwhelming number of videos that show fans’ upset reactions to the cancellation, with many including how they want Hulu to release the season.

Some students support this perspective as well.

“I don’t think that ABC should have canceled it because I feel like since it’s a well known thing happening that it would have given them press and more people would have wanted to watch the show,” said freshman journalism major Chamberlain Stull.

Unfortunately for Bachelor Nation, there might not even be a ‘Bachelorette’ season this year.

Paul and Mortensen are currently in a battle for custody of their 2-year-old son. Both are claiming that the other has been previously abusive, while simultaneously refuting each other’s account of events.

While the cancellation of Paul’s season is disappointing, it has shed light on issues in Paul’s past and present. As the situation continues to unfold, both viewers and ABC are left to navigate the frustration, uncertainty and details of Paul’s situation.