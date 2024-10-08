This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

Thrifting, fashion and community — students can experience all three with the launch of a new club on campus.

Re-Love UMD is a brand-new club at the University of Maryland that encourages second-hand clothing shopping and promotes sustainable fashion.

The club’s founder and president, sophomore psychology major Paulina Calderon, wanted to create an organization for students who enjoy thrifting and are interested in meeting people with the same passion. She also wants to make sustainable fashion more accessible to students on campus.

“It’s important to advocate for sustainable fashion, so people aren’t just buying off Shein,” Calderon said.

The club held its first event in front of McKeldin Library on Sept. 17. Participants were invited to bring at least one clothing item, accessory or piece of jewelry. In return, they could swap items with others and bring home a brand new outfit.

Although the club is in the beginning stages, the clothing swap event showed promise.

“[The event] was not bad for a first turnout,” Re-Love UMD vice president, junior neurobiology and physiology major Robert Tudor, said. “A lot of new members and interested people came.”

At the clothing swap, Calderon was excited to meet people who like thrifting and share other similar interests as her.

“I met so many people at our first event where…we like the same music,” Calderon said.

The club plans to hold fundraisers to raise money for equipment that allows for bigger clothing swaps and pop-up events in the future.

“Our first goal is to acquire as many racks as possible … good ones that don’t fall apart,” Tudor said. “We would also need the funds to buy other necessities such as hangers and tents for if it rains.”

With these plans in mind, Tudor and Calderon are excited for the club to grow and reach more students.

Calderon says she wants to host donation drives to give back to those in need in the community.

“More members, more clothes, more giving,” Tudor said. “It’s just fun to have a community full of people who love clothing and are friendly.”

If you are interested in joining Re-Love UMD, students can follow @reloveumd on Instagram for more information.