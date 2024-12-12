Radio City Rockettes in Review 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

In the city that never sleeps, where the holiday spirit can be found lingering on every block, the Radio City Rockettes hold “The Radio City Christmas Spectacular” featuring acting, pyrotechnics, singing,dancing and even drones to immerse the audience in the festive cheer.

Outside of Radio City Music Hall, on 6th Avenue in New York City, lines of people eager to enter the venue stretch halfway down the block. The golden chandelier hangs down, complimenting the red-carpeted grand staircase leading to the entrance of the auditorium.

After buying some popcorn and a drink, guests fill the auditorium prepared for the show. It begins with a grand orchestra rising out of the center of the stage and a light show encapsulating the entire domed ceiling of the theater. It seems like a winter wonderland has taken over Radio City Music Hall.

Soon after, an animated Santa claims he is on his way to Radio City. Just after, an actor playing Santa comes out on stage to welcome the audience. Following the welcoming act, the Rockettes march out dressed as nutcrackers, forming perfect lines and moving in seamless synchronicity. This jazz-tap dance routine included human pinwheels, and a domino-effect line where the Rockettes fell on top of each other slowly, one by one, an incredible display of precision and skill.

Later on, the orchestra appears again, performing covers of common holiday songs, likely stalling for the preparation of the next set backstage. When the curtains reopen, a New York City two-story tour bus is onstage with the Rockettes seated orderly in each seat. They perform another dance routine where surprising costume changes and more synchronized movements engross the audience.

The next set change took the audience through Central Park, where ice skaters were elegantly dancing and couples frolicked through the park. This led into a performance where Santa claims his magic allowed him to be in many places at once, so the Rockettes returned all dressed as clones of Santa performing a comedic dance routine.

The most notable set was one where the Rockettes dressed as winter fairies entered the stage, and during their dance drones disguised as fairies circulated the auditorium, lighting up the sky.

The show ended with The Nativity, reenacting the biblical start of Christmas. This Grand Finale featured real life animals including sheep and camels, adding an element of surprise and excitement.

Overall, the Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular is memorable, and one for the books. If you find yourself taking a trip to NYC during the holidays, make sure to stop by Radio City Music Hall for an unforgettable performance.Radio City Rockettes in Review