Peter Sagal Gives Hope To The UMD Humanities Community

Peter Sagal reminded the University of Maryland community to care for themselves in times of cultural distress on Sept. 26 at the Clarice Performing Arts Center.

Sagal, host of NPR’s comedy show “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!”, joined the 2025 ARHU Dean’s Lecture Series to discuss his journalistic career and the role the humanities play in modern society. The lecture was hosted by the College of Arts and Humanities (ARHU) Dean Stephanie Shonekan and co-hosted by ARHU and UMD Arts for All.

“It’s very important that while the world is falling apart,” Sagal said, “you don’t.”

Sagal began the lecture by talking about his time as an English major at Harvard University.

He went on to explain the struggle of figuring out his career path. Sagal did everything from producing his own plays in school to screenwriting, enjoying the uncertainty that came with being a self-proclaimed freelance artist.

University faculty appreciated this openness.

“I think [it was] his life story about starting out and even with uncertainties, being hopeful, following your dream and welcoming the uncertainties that come with life, with an open mind,” said Dr. Wendy Sanhai, a member of the university’s Board of Trustees.

However, the audience still felt uncertain, especially in a cultural sense. During the Q&A session at the end of the lecture, an attendee asked what to look forward to in a time when entertainment is losing funding.

Sagal offered two solutions. The first was to take advantage of what is being said online.

“Instead of complaining about no one doing it,” Sagal said, commenting on how people criticize others on social media instead of taking action themselves, “why don’t you do it?”

The second was to go outside.

“I just cannot stress the importance of getting outside and out of your head enough,” said Sagal, an ex-marathoner, “especially now.”

Those in the audience who create their own media were also worried about their own fields.

When members of UMD’s radio station asked about the future of radio, Sagal compared it to how people hated television when it first gained popularity.

“Audio will always be with us because of the intimacy of it,” Sagal said.

Attendees were happy to see such a prominent figure give this advice, commenting on his humor and wit.

“[I love] his ability to deconstruct current events and bring them to an approachable level that is entertaining and informative,” said Sam Denes, a 44-year-old underwater acoustician.

In general, people appreciated Sagal’s humor.

“It was really just interesting hearing his perspective, and he’s a very funny guy,” Colin Flynn, a freshman philosophy, politics and economics major, said.