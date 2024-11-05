This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many great TV show series get boring or even intolerable after the first few seasons, but when it comes to “Outer Banks,” the writers have us all at the edge of our seats. At the end of every season we are impatiently waiting for the following one to premiere.

Season four is following a different style, capitalizing on viewer anticipation by breaking up the usual ten episodes into two five episode parts. Part one aired on Oct. 10, but do not worry because part two is set to release on Nov. 7.

This season, the group of six are all coupled up for the duration of the show: John B. and Sarah, Kiara and J.J., Pope and Cleo. The season is hardly about any of their relationships, but rather, a once more thrilling adventure to find an amulet as well as a blue crown before their enemies do.

Before the treasure hunt starts, the crew tries to figure out a way to best spend the gold they discovered in season three. They ultimately decide to buy J.J.’s beat up house and turn it into “Poguelandia” where they sell fishing bait, food, gas and other necessities. Unfortunately, with their new business, the group runs into money issues but finding these priceless treasures is their way out of bankruptcy.

Aside from their new home and adventures, Topper and Sarah’s brother, Rafe, are heavily integrated into the season as well, starring as the show’s antagonists once again. The writers do a great job of keeping these two boys in the mix and creating a separate story involving Rafe’s new business deal and his new love interest (and pogue), Sofia. Not to mention, our least favorite, Sheriff Shoupe, is back at it again chasing this wild group of teenagers, because once again, they are lying.

But, what is the show if there is not a chase on top of a mystery to keep these kids and their story going?

It is as dramatic and entertaining as always, the writers never shying away from tempting viewers with hidden details that make the show’s story even more complicated and amusing to watch. In addition to the show’s captivating writers, the actors and actresses do an amazing job this season creating an emotional roller coaster for those watching.

The latest season leaves us with so many questions and theories about what is to happen next, so if you have not looked into part one of season four yet, be sure to add it to your watchlist before the release of part two. You can watch the newly released trailer here and wait with me in anticipation to binge once again, an amazing season of “Outer Banks.”