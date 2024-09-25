Olympians, Bachelors and Convicts: ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” Returns for Anticipated 33rd Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

By: Amelia Twyman

ABC’s hit reality series “Dancing with the Stars” (DWTS) is back, and it is sure to be an exciting season with this year’s celebrity-stacked line up. From pommel-horse extraordinaire and sweetheart Stephen Nedoroscik to fashion favorite (or fraud, depending on who you ask) Anna Delvey, the competition is quite diverse, making for what is predicted to be a season to remember.

Every Tuesday, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and Disney+, the stars perform a new routine in a fresh step and are scored by a panel of judges. Fans can also vote for their favorite couple after each episode on ABC’s official site, https://dwtsvote.abc.com, or by SMS text messaging.

On Sept. 17, the show’s 33rd season kicked off with an electric array of performances. Some stars stunned with their unexpected rhythm, like former “The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei in his groovy country cha-cha. Others had the whole crowd smiling, such as Lakers basketball player Dwight Howard, who, at seven feet tall, absolutely towers over his 5 foot 3 partner, Daniella Karagach. Olympic rugby powerhouse Ilona Maher, “Zombies” actress Chandler Kinney and former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola are among other celebrities to look out for this season.

Last night’s fabulous Oscars themed episode included some more numbers for the books. In honor of the country’s most beloved movies, teams danced to songs such as “City of Stars” from “La La Land” and “Shallow” from “A Star is Born.” Additionally, the pot was stirred with a surprise double elimination, sending home both former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Tori Spelling and Anna Delvey.

When asked what she will miss about her time on DWTS, Delvey responded, ever in-character, with a detached: “nothing.” Needless to say, many fans were ruffled by her attitude, especially since she was paired with first year pro Ezra Sosa, who barely got the chance to show off his talent and choreography.

As with all reality TV competitions like DWTS, it is really anyone’s game until the end. However, viewers are already making predictions for who they think will take home the iconic mirrorball trophy at the end of the season.

Unsurprisingly, Stephen Nedoroscik is at the top of almost every list. America’s favorite Clark Kent reincarnate and his partner Rylee Arnold are a fan favorite after two weeks of solid performances. Years of gymnastics training likely explain his quick feet and sharp movements, and may just be enough to take him all the way.

The road to victory will not be easy for team “Arnold Pommel,” though. Dwight Howard, Joey Graziadei and Chandler Kinney are just a few of the stars expected to give them a serious run for their money.

Tune in on Oct. 2 to witness more eliminations and watch the stars perform their third dances of the season.