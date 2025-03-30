Not-Quite Mainstream Coachella Performers to Tune In To At This Year’s Festival

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

By: KC Duru

Coachella 2025 is almost here, scheduled for the second and third weekends of April. Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone are set to headline, and superstar acts like Charli XCX, Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion will take the desert stage in Indio, California this year.

The music festival’s origins can be traced back to a boycott of the ticketing giant, Ticketmaster, by the alternative rock band Pearl Jam. For decades, the annual event has served as a platform for alternative artists. In honor of Coachella’s humble beginnings, here are a few not-so-mainstream performers to watch this year.

Eyedress

This Philippines-born indie singer is probably familiar to avid TikTok users, with tracks like “Jealous” and “Romantic Lover” getting hundreds of thousands of uses on the music-centric app. Eyedress’ signature dreamy guitar-playing and reverbed vocals leave listeners floating. Catch more of him on Coachella Day 1.

Ravyn Lenae

Speaking of popular TikTok songs, this R&B singer’s tune “Love Me Not” is a trending audio on the app’s music charts, and there is more where that came from. Ravyn Lenae dropped her sophomore album “Bird’s Eye” just last year, and it is full of love songs made sweeter by the singer’s sultry voice. Listen to those vocals live during her Day 1 performance at the festival.

The Dare

Loved Brat Summer? The Dare is kind of Charli XCX’s male counterpart (she even shouts The Dare out in her song “Guess,” which he produced). His 2022 release of “Girls,” followed up a year later with “Good Time,” landed him a record deal with Republic Records. Tune in to his set for dancey club beats, lyrics about sex, drugs and rock and roll, and all-around indie sleaze vibes. Who knows, maybe if he gives crowd-surfing another go at his Day 2 Coachella set, it will be more successful!

2hollis

Listening to 2hollis feels like the sugar rush from a Pixy Stix (or five) manifested. Distorted, auto-tune-drenched vocals paired with bouncing electronic beats are a mainstay in his music. The crowd is sure to get in a good sweat jumping along to 2hollis’ Day 2 set.

Amaarae

This 30-year-old musician does not fall under just one genre. Her 2023 album, “Fountain Baby,” dabbled in alternative pop, R&B and Afropop with songs like “Angels in Tibet” and “Princess Going Digital.” She expanded on the project further in her 2024 release, “roses are red, tears are blue– A Fountain Baby Extended Play.” Amaarae will, without a doubt, be taking her Day 3 Coachella audience on a musical rollercoaster ride.

Coachella passes are still available for purchase on the festival’s website. For those who can not make the journey to the desert, the festival will be live-streamed on Coachella’s official YouTube channel from April 11-13 and April 18-20.