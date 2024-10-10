This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

A Jewish rabbi meets a sex and relationship podcaster. Can you think of a better match?

“Nobody Wants This,” Netflix’s latest original series, premiered on Sept. 26. The show stars Adam Brody as Noah, a rabbi, and Kristen Bell as Joanne, a podcaster. Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons play Morgan, Joanne’s sister, and Sasha, Noah’s brother.

The series takes place in a young neighborhood in Los Angeles, where Joanne and Noah unexpectedly and quickly fall for each other at a mutual friend’s dinner party.

The 10 episodes chronicle the couple’s challenges, light-heartedly tackling religious differences, work commitments and the desire to live up to the expectations of family and friends.

Director Erin Foster artfully created a show that pulls at the heartstrings with romantic gestures and swoon-worthy kisses while also leaving a smile on viewers faces with subtle snarky lines. Recent rom-coms have either been too cringy or too dull, yet “Nobody Wants This” surpasses all expectations.

Additionally, Foster creatively intertwined Jewish humor that resonates well with Jewish viewers. The incorporation of customs such as the bat-mitzvah and a Shabbat brunch are educational sources for both characters like Joanne and viewers combined.

The show’s success without a doubt owes credit to Bell and Brody’s hard to miss chemistry. Their notable roles on early 2000s teen dramas, Brody as Seth Cohen on “The O.C.” and Bell as the voice of Gossip Girl on “Gossip Girl,” is evident in the new series.

As Noah, Brody embodies his former character, Cohen’s, sweet nerdiness and as Joanne, Bell embodies the bubbly nature of Gossip Girl herself. Millennials and even Gen-Zers are bound to swoon over their connection.

A majority of the problems in the series revolve around the interfaith relationship. Noah, who is about to be promoted to the title of Senior Rabbi, can only marry a Jewish woman. His deeply religious family has a difficult time accepting Joanne, especially after Noah recently broke off a relationship with his Jewish girlfriend, Rebecca.

This conflict aids in drawing out themes of finding common ground and uniting family. While it takes time, Noah’s family eventually comes to terms with Joanne’s culture.

The finale concludes with Noah and Joanne deciding they want to be with each other, even if it means they’ll have to make life-altering decisions.

With its share of moments that leave you grinning at the screen and others that leave you screaming for the couple, “Nobody Wants This” is a refreshing rom-com that leaves viewers whole-heartedly rooting for the rabbi and podcaster.